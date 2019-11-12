Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 11 Predictions

The fantasy football playoffs begin in just a few weeks which means we need to make the best lineup decisions possible to secure a postseason spot. Our Start-Sit fantasy predictions outline the best players to put in your lineup for Week 11.

There are quite a few players on bye this week. Here is a rundown of some of the key players that you want to make sure to leave out of your lineup: Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, Davante Adams, Saquon Barkley, Golden Tate, Russell Wilson, D.K. Metcalf, Chris Carson, Tyler Lockett and Derrick Henry.

If you are looking for some help to get through some of these absences, there are a few available players on most waiver wires. Falcons running back Brian Hill is a plug-and-play option in Week 11. The Atlanta rusher can go from the waiver wire right into your starting lineup this week with Devonta Freeman out. James Washington is getting more work for the Steelers and is worth snatching up as well.

If you are looking for players to stash, Josh Gordon and N’Keal Harry have the makings of receivers that could help you in the fantasy playoffs. As always, feel free to reach out on Twitter @JonDAdams with your fantasy football questions ranging from trades to lineup concerns.

Here is a look at my fantasy football predictions for Week 11.

Start 49ers WR Deebo Samuel vs. Cardinals & Sit Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery vs. Patriots

Deebo Samuel had a coming-out party against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Samuel stepped up after Emmanuel Sanders was forced to leave the game, but the Niners rookie receiver has played well even with the veteran wideout. Samuel had eight receptions for 112 yards against the Seahawks. The 49ers face a Cardinals defense giving up the second-most passing yards in the NFL. As an added bonus, Samuel could see even more targets with Sanders’ status up in the air.

Alshon Jeffrey is hard to trust any week, but especially with the Eagles facing a Patriots defense only allowing 150 passing yards per game which is the second-fewest in the NFL. As Jeffrey’s 36 receiving yards in Week 10 show, the Eagles receiver is better left on your bench until further notice.

WR Starts Week 11: If you are in a bye-week bind, Jaguars receiver Chris Conley is worth a look with Nick Foles back under center for the Jaguars. The duo have a connection from their time together in Kansas City, and Foles is said to have looked Conley’s way often during the offseason practices. Marquise Brown gets a plus matchup against a Texans defense allowing the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL.

Terry McLaurin has had a challenging few weeks, but should bounce back against the Jets secondary. Keep in mind, the Redskins receiver has a connection with Dwayne Haskins from their time together at Ohio State.

WR Sits Week 11: Christian Kirk had a strong Week 10, but I have concerns about the Cardinals receivers going against the Niners defense. For all the criticism that the Browns have received, Cleveland’s secondary has been strong as the unit ranks in the top-10 for fewest passing yards allowed. It is difficult to start JuJu Smith-Schuster with any confidence with Ben Roethlisberger out for the season. This is likely to continue another week as the Steelers take on the Browns.

Start Saints QB Drew Brees vs. Bucs & Sit Rams QB Jared Goff

There are not going to be many games where Drew Brees does not throw a touchdown pass, especially at home. For whatever reason, Brees and the Saints offense sputtered in Week 10, but fans should not expect this to be a long-term thing. It is hard to tell whether the offense was rusty after their bye week, or Brees is still getting his legs under him with limited snaps this season.

The good news for Brees is that the Saints face a Bucs defense allowing a lot of passing yards. Tampa Bay is allowing the most passing yards in the NFL at just under 300 per game which 12 yards more than the next team on the list. Look for Brees and the Saints to get back on track in Tampa Bay.

One year after the Rams were one of the top offenses in the NFL, L.A. is struggling to put up points. Jared Goff cannot be trusted and things could get even worse with the Bears defense coming to town. The Bears are ranked in the middle of the league in terms of passing yards allowed, but I expect Goff to struggle with the Bears pass rush which can be lethal when it is clicking.

QB Starts Week 11: Sam Darnold does not appear to be seeing ghosts anymore. Darnold should continue his fantasy relevance with the Jets taking on the Redskins. While the Falcons defense stepped up in Week 10, Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense is likely to be playing catchup once again against the Panthers.

This is bad news for Falcons fans, but good news for fantasy owners. It is hard to have a lot of confidence in Jameis Winston, but if ever there was a game to start the quarterback it is against a banged-up Saints secondary.

QB Sits Week 11: Kirk Cousins has been feeling himself, but the Vikings face a Broncos secondary that is not allowing a lot of yards. Denver ranks as the fourth-best defense against the pass allowing just over 202 yards per game. Foles is expected to start for the Jaguars against the Colts, but I want to see the Jacksonville quarterback play a full game before I start him in fantasy.

Start Falcons RB Brian Hill vs. Panthers & Sit Redskins RB’s Adrian Peterson/Derrius Guice vs. Jets

The Falcons are going to be without Freeman this week which opens up an opportunity for Hill. We saw the Falcons offense lean on Hill when Freeman was forced to exit the Saints game. Atlanta is also without Ito Smith, so Hill should get the lion’s share of the work in Week 11. The Falcons face a Panthers defense that is giving up the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL at 136 per game.

For the Redskins, it is hard to know what to expect from the team as Derrius Guice is expected to return this week. We are likely to see Guice and Adrian Peterson share carries which diminishes both players’ fantasy value. The Redskins face a Jets defense that is allowing the second-fewest rushing yards in the NFL. It is best to avoid both Redskins running backs this week in fantasy.

RB Starts Week 11: Melvin Gordon has shaken off the rust after his lengthy holdout and looks to be back to being an RB1. Gordon should be able to take full advantage of a plus matchup against a Chiefs defense allowing the second-most rushing yards in the league.

Devin Singletary is poised for a big week against the Dolphins as long as he gets the bulk of the touches in the Bills backfield. James Conner gets a nice matchup against the Browns defensive line as long as his health allows the back to be himself.

RB Sits Week 11: Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard will both have a challenging week against the Patriots defense. Likewise, Sony Michel faces a stout Eagles defense in the same matchup. All the running backs in the Eagles-Patriots game should be avoided, if possible. David Montgomery has a challenging matchup against a strong Rams defense and you likely have better options for your lineup.