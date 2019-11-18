Fantasy Football Week 12 Kicker Rankings: Younghoe Koo Continues Rise

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 12 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we will be without all-world kicker Harrison Butker, as his Kansas City Chiefs will be on a bye. However, it’s not all bad news on the kicker front, as a player for the Atlanta Falcons seems to be developing into a budding fantasy start in front of our eyes.
Kicker Outlook Week 12
Younghoe Koo’s (K2) first game action took place just two weeks ago in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. Since then, all Koo has done is lead all players at his position in fantasy points with an outstanding 13 points per game. That type of production has been good enough to even outscore another prominent Falcons player you may have heard of, Julio Jones.
Koo’s recent tear across the league will likely continue in Week 12, as he has a prime matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing kickers this season than the Bucs have. Since returning from their Week 7 bye, Tampa Bay has allowed an average of 10.5 fantasy points to the position, while only one player has managed to score below 11.0 points (Jason Myers – 8.00 points).
Speaking of the Buccaneers, they have a standout kicker of their own in Matt Gay (K1). Gay is one of just three kickers who have played more than three games this season to average above 10.0 fantasy points. Gay has averaged 10.75 fantasy points since the team’s Week 7 bye, making him the highest-scoring player at his position over that span. Atlanta has allowed six of their last eight kicking opponents to score 10+ fantasy points against them.
Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Kickers TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Matt Gay TB
|
@ ATL
|
2
|Younghoe Koo ATL
|
vs. TB
|
3
|Greg Zuerlein LAR
|
vs. BAL
|
4
|Justin Tucker BAL
|
@ LAR
|
5
|Wil Lutz NO
|
vs. CAR
|
6
|Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU
|
vs. IND
|
7
|Jason Myers SEA
|
@ PHI
|
8
|Robbie Gould SF INJ
|
vs. GB
|
9
|Chase McLaughlin SF
|
vs. GB
|
10
|Stephen Hauschka BUF
|
vs. DEN
|
11
|Josh Lambo JAC
|
@ TEN
|
12
|Eddy Pineiro CHI
|
vs. NYG
|
13
|Joey Slye CAR
|
@ NO
|
14
|Nick Folk NE
|
vs. DAL
|
15
|Austin Seibert CLE
|
vs. MIA
|
16
|Sam Ficken NYJ
|
vs. OAK
|
17
|Daniel Carlson OAK
|
@ NYJ
|
18
|Matt Prater DET
|
@ WAS
|
19
|Ryan Succop TEN
|
vs. JAC
|
20
|Mason Crosby GB
|
@ SF
|
21
|Aldrick Rosas NYG
|
@ CHI
|
22
|Dustin Hopkins WAS
|
vs. DET
|
23
|Adam Vinatieri IND
|
@ HOU
|
24
|Chris Boswell PIT
|
@ CIN
|
25
|Jake Elliott PHI
|
vs. SEA
|
26
|Brandon McManus DEN
|
@ BUF
|
27
|Randy Bullock CIN
|
vs. PIT
|
28
|Brett Maher DAL
|
@ NE
|
29
|Jason Sanders MIA
|
@ CLE
-
