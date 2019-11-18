Fantasy Football Week 12 Kicker Rankings: Younghoe Koo Continues Rise

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 12 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we will be without all-world kicker Harrison Butker, as his Kansas City Chiefs will be on a bye. However, it’s not all bad news on the kicker front, as a player for the Atlanta Falcons seems to be developing into a budding fantasy start in front of our eyes.

Kicker Outlook Week 12

Younghoe Koo’s (K2) first game action took place just two weeks ago in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. Since then, all Koo has done is lead all players at his position in fantasy points with an outstanding 13 points per game. That type of production has been good enough to even outscore another prominent Falcons player you may have heard of, Julio Jones.

Koo’s recent tear across the league will likely continue in Week 12, as he has a prime matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing kickers this season than the Bucs have. Since returning from their Week 7 bye, Tampa Bay has allowed an average of 10.5 fantasy points to the position, while only one player has managed to score below 11.0 points (Jason Myers – 8.00 points).

Speaking of the Buccaneers, they have a standout kicker of their own in Matt Gay (K1). Gay is one of just three kickers who have played more than three games this season to average above 10.0 fantasy points. Gay has averaged 10.75 fantasy points since the team’s Week 7 bye, making him the highest-scoring player at his position over that span. Atlanta has allowed six of their last eight kicking opponents to score 10+ fantasy points against them.

Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Kickers TEAM Opp. 1 Matt Gay TB @ ATL 2 Younghoe Koo ATL vs. TB 3 Greg Zuerlein LAR vs. BAL 4 Justin Tucker BAL @ LAR 5 Wil Lutz NO vs. CAR 6 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs. IND 7 Jason Myers SEA @ PHI 8 Robbie Gould SF INJ vs. GB 9 Chase McLaughlin SF vs. GB 10 Stephen Hauschka BUF vs. DEN 11 Josh Lambo JAC @ TEN 12 Eddy Pineiro CHI vs. NYG 13 Joey Slye CAR @ NO 14 Nick Folk NE vs. DAL 15 Austin Seibert CLE vs. MIA 16 Sam Ficken NYJ vs. OAK 17 Daniel Carlson OAK @ NYJ 18 Matt Prater DET @ WAS 19 Ryan Succop TEN vs. JAC 20 Mason Crosby GB @ SF 21 Aldrick Rosas NYG @ CHI 22 Dustin Hopkins WAS vs. DET 23 Adam Vinatieri IND @ HOU 24 Chris Boswell PIT @ CIN 25 Jake Elliott PHI vs. SEA 26 Brandon McManus DEN @ BUF 27 Randy Bullock CIN vs. PIT 28 Brett Maher DAL @ NE 29 Jason Sanders MIA @ CLE