Getting to Know Lions’ Quarterback David Blough

The Detroit Lions will turn to rookie quarterback David Blough with Jeff Driskel’s hamstring dinged up, meaning the team will once again have to turn to a relative unknown to throw passes for them.

But just who is Blough and what has he done to this point in his career? Here’s a look at some things to know about Detroit’s quarterback, who will be the second quarterback to play a game for Matthew Stafford since the season began.

David Blough Played at Purdue

Coming out of Carrolton, Texas, Blough was a three star recruit that selected Purdue over a host of offers from teams such as Memphis and New Mexico State. after paying his dues for a few seasons, Blough took over as the team’s starter and had some up and down years. As a whole, he finished his Purdue career with 9,550 passing yards and 69 touchdowns, which were some pretty impressive totals.

In his final season with the Boilermakers in 2018, Blough threw for a school record 572 passing yards in a game, which is notable considering Drew Brees also played at Purdue and threw plenty of passes with the team through the years.

David Blough in the NFL

Following college, Blough was brought into the league by the Cleveland Browns after the 2018 NFL Draft. He was an undrafted free agent signing of the team and competed during the preseason and training camp to be on the roster. Prior to final cuts, he was traded to the Lions in exchange for a seventh round draft pick. In Detroit, Blough was the third string quarterback behind Driskel and Stafford, and probably never dreamed he’d get his shot at the NFL this quickly.

Thus far in his career, Blough has not registered an NFL stat in a regular season game. During the preseason, Blough threw for 271 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for Cleveland. His best game statistically came against the Lions ironically enough, when he threw for 115 yards on 11-17 passing. He did throw both of his picks in that game.

David Blough Gave a Moving Tribute to Tyler Trent

Trent, a Purdue fan who was notably fighting bone cancer, lost his life but inspired plenty along the way including Blough, who was a quarterback during the season Trent gained in notoriety. The two had a special relationship, and Blough spoke at Trent’s funeral in what was a very moving moment.

David Blough, @BoilerFootball QB, remembered some of his favorite times with Tyler Trent at his memorial service. #TylerStrong pic.twitter.com/WcU1VccBX2 — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2019

Blough and Trent had a friendship which led the duo to appear together at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show in Florida, and as Blough explained in a piece by Mike Carmin of Lafayette Journal & Courier. Here’s a look at what was written:

While Trent was clearly the star of the show, receiving a standing ovation from several of the top players and coaches in the game, it was the behind-the-scenes conversations with his family that Blough carries with him. “Just getting to share conversations with his dad, his two brothers, his mom and talking to Tyler himself after everything they’ve been through and their spirit and how encouraging they are and how they want to share their wisdom and what they’ve learned, it’s absolutely unbelievable,” Blough said. “He’s incredibly deserving of the award and his family is as humble as they come. That’s what makes it special. They would never ask for the treatment that we got but they deserve it.”

A glimpse inside what was a very special relationship the quarterback carries with him.

David Blough’s Wife

Blough was born July 31, 1995. He grew up in Texas as the son of LuAnn Blough. He has two older brothers Matthew and Daniel. In March of this year, he married his wife Melissa Gonzalez in Aubrey, Texas.

