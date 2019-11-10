Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman Makes Incredible Catch-and-Run for 63-Yard TD [WATCH]

Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman made an incredible catch-and-run for a 63-yard touchdown, putting his side up 29-20 at the beginning of the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans.

It was the first target for the 21-year-old, and the jump from quarterback Patrick Mahomes prior to launching the football made it even more highlight-worthy. Hardman’s touchdown run now makes it now three different receivers to score against the Titans, with Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce already adding to Kansas City’s tally earlier in the afternoon.

Hill, who scared most of Chiefs Kingdom after going down shortly before halftime on his left shoulder, made a statement to open the second half on a stunning 11-yard catch by the reigning MVP.