Oklahoma vs. Baylor Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

It’s the matchup of the year in the Big 12. Undefeated Baylor welcomes conference darling Oklahoma into Waco for a primetime matchup featuring two teams still with pipe dreams of a berth in the College Football Playoff. The Sooners defense has struggled, allowing 41 points in each of the last two games. Offensively, Oklahoma keeps rolling thanks to Heisman caliber play from quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb is the only Power Five player who has at least five games of 135-plus receiving yards this season. Hurts is tied for 9th in FBS with 24 touchdown passes. The Bears are led by their fierce defense, allowing just 19 points per game this season, fewest in the Big 12.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and predictions for this matchup between the two top teams in the Big 12.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Gambling Facebook page for all the latest sports gambling news, trends, odds, and picks!

Oklahoma at Baylor Details

Date: Saturday, November 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: McLane Stadium (Waco, Texas)

TV: ABC

Spread: Oklahoma -10.5

Total: 69.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

This line opened at Oklahoma -9.5 and immediately moved towards the road favorite, with most books offering Oklahoma -10.5, according to VegasInsider.com. Despite the move towards the Sooners, Baylor has received 67% of the bets and 57% of the money, indicating reverse line movement on the home underdog.

The total has also moved sharply, opening at 67 and being pushed all the way up to 70 or 70.5 at some shops. According to The Action Network, 79% of the bets and 83% of the money is on the over.

Betting Trends

Oklahoma is 4-5 ATS this season

Baylor is 5-4 ATS this season

Over is 5-3-1 in Oklahoma games this season

Over is 5-4 in Baylor games this season

Oklahoma is 1-3 ATS on the road this season

Over is 5-1 in the last 6 meetings in Waco

Oklahoma is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games

*All betting trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

Baylor has come a long way in two years. The Bears went 1-11 in Matt Rhule’s first season back in 2017 now they are three wins away from an improbable undefeated campaign. The matchup to keep an eye on in this game is the Oklahoma offensive line against the Baylor defensive front. The Bears lead the Big 12 with 29 sacks this season. The Sooners are ranked 9th in the FBS allowing just 1.11 sacks per game. Whichever unit controls the trenches should control this game, and I lean towards Baylor. The Bears also have momentum on their side after last week’s 29-23 win over TCU in triple overtime. The total in this game has drawn a lot of action this week, with all the money coming in on the over. I do think there will be points in this game, but the better play is the home underdog and I think Baylor has a chance to win the game outright. Take the points.

PICK: Baylor +10.5 (-110)

READ NEXT: Oklahoma vs. Baylor Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith