Seahawks’ Pete Carroll Reveals Status of Kicker Jason Myers

Seahawks fans wondering if Seattle may go out and acquire another kicker are likely to be disappointed. After multiple misses against the Bucs, Pete Carroll backed Seahawks kicker Jason Myers putting to rest any idea that the team could move in a different direction.

“Our kicker, Jason Myers, he’s our kicker,” Carroll explained to the Tacoma News Tribune. “It didn’t go right today for him, but it’s going to. So we are counting on him to come back next week and kick the winners and do all the things we need to do. He’s a magnificent talent. And today it got hard and didn’t work outright. But, we won, anyway.”

Not only did Carroll back Myers, but the Seahawks coach also began his press conference with the above statement emphasizing that he would be the team’s kicker moving forward, even before being asked about his status. Carroll went on to say that Myers’ teammates backed him after the game and have confidence in him moving forward.

“They all said that in the locker room; they cared about him. They got his back,” Carroll noted to the Tacoma News Tribune. “And it couldn’t have been more clear about guys coming together for one of their own.”

Myers’ 3 Misses Did Not End Up Costing the Seahawks the Game

Myers missed two field goals and an extra point against the Bucs. The good news for Myers is that his misses did not end up costing the Seahawks the game, but it did play a big factor in the contest going into overtime. Myers is 12-of-17 in his field-goal attempts for the season and has made 22-of-24 of his extra-point kicks.

With the way the Seahawks defense has played, there is little margin of error in games giving Myers’ kicks a little bit of added importance. Carroll may be publicly backing Myers, but the next few games will be critical for him to regain the trust of the team along with his own confidence. More importantly, if the Seahawks need to make a move they need to know before the playoff push hits.

For now, Myers’ job is safe, but in the NFL things can change the moment you stop producing. Myers signed a four-year, $15.45 million during the offseason that came with a $4 million signing bonus, per Spotrac.

Myers Was a Pro Bowl Kicker for the Jets in 2018 After Being Released by the Seahawks

Myers came with a high price tag because of his production. The former Jets kicker made the Pro Bowl in 2018 thanks to making more than 91 percent of his kicks. Myers hit 33-of-36 field goals with the Jets and went 6-of-7 in kicks over 50 yards. The kicker made 30-of-33 extra point attempts last season.

The Seahawks released Myers prior to the regular season in favor of Sebastian Janikowski, a move that the team regretted in hindsight, per Sports Illustrated. Carroll praised Myers after the team signed him.

“He had an incredible season,” Carroll told Sports Illustrated. “Great from long distance, extraordinarily consistent, he really liked being with us, family wanted to come back if they could, and it all fit together really well.”