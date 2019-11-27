Stephen F. Austin Stuns Duke on Wild Overtime Buzzer-Beater [WATCH]

Down go the Blue Devils. Stephen F. Austin scored in the final second of overtime to upset top-ranked Duke 85-83 on Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Arena. The Lumberjacks were 28-point underdogs in the game.

Stephen F. Austin forced a turnover to start the game-winning sequence. Nathan Bain scooped up the loose ball and sprinted almost the full length of the court to get the final shot off just before the buzzer sounded.

Duke led the game 45-40 at halftime. Stephen F. Austin took the lead late in the second half but Duke was able to force overtime. The Lumberjacks outscored the Blue Devils 4-2 in a very low-scoring overtime. The loss is the first for Duke this season who will most likely fall out of the top spot in the rankings next week.

NO. 1 DUKE FALLS TO STEPHEN F. AUSTIN IN A STUNNING ENDING 🤯 pic.twitter.com/x6xsdesWkL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2019

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith