Bills Defender Fires Back at Tom Brady After Low Block

Tom Brady is actually one heck of a blocker for a quarterback.

Despite the fact that Brady is 42 years old and that he’s not the fastest guy on the field, he knows how to lay a good block on an opposing defender. He proved that when he laid a clean — albeit low — block on an opposing Buffalo Bills defender during the New England Patriots‘ 24-17 win over the Bills in Week 16.

The block sprung a long N’Keal Harry run which led to a first down for the Patriots in the second quarter.

Tom to Rex to N'Keal with a block from TB12. @TomBrady | @NkealHarry15 pic.twitter.com/WPeoJrcu0g — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 21, 2019

Needless to say, Brady made reference to the play on an Instagram post after the game — and the Bills defender who was blocked by Brady on the play, Tre’Davious White, clearly did not like the post as he fired off on the veteran quarterback.

Check out the exchange below between both players.

Via Ryan Hannable of WEEI:

Brady posted to Instagram Sunday pictures from the game (including the block) with a quote from Elandon Roberts afterwards when he said, “I’ll run through a ************* face.. offense, defense, special teams.. don’t matter.” White didn’t seem to like this, and probably the play too, as he commented: “Chill Tom, we all know if I hit you I’ll get fined and suspended not vice versa.”

Here is Brady’s original Instagram post which sees him “bragging” about the play.

It’s probably safe to say that if these two teams meet again in the postseason — the Patriots will enter as the No. 2 or No. 3 seed while the Bills are locked in as the No. 5 seed — White and his fellow Bills defenders will remember this play and social media post.

Shannon Sharpe Calls for Defenders to Take Brady’s Helmet Off

Following this play, Shannon Sharpe — one of the greatest tight ends ever and a Hall of Fame player — called for opposing defenders to not only hit Brady hard, but to essentially hit him in the head by “peeling his hat off.”

Sharpe, who currently serves as a Fox Sports 1 analyst on the show “Undisputed,” tweeted and defended his reasoning for calling for defenders to take Brady’s helmet off after he laid a block on a Bills defender during a reverse play.

Defenders, you saw Brady on the reverse blocking. Next time pats run wildcat or a reverse, peel Brady’s cap. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 21, 2019

You block me, but I can’t hit you? What NFL rule is that? Brady hit the DB in the knee. https://t.co/y3o1wvucMJ — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 22, 2019

While defenders won’t be able to do this with Brady as a quarterback dropping back, they can legally hit Brady like any other player if he’s a blocker on a reverse play.

It’ll be interesting to see how teams handle Brady the next time the Patriots run a reverse play as they did against the Bills.

Tom Brady Shuts Down Retirement Rumors

The 20-year veteran is making it clear yet again that he plans to continue playing. During an interview with Westwood One Radio on Monday, the oldest quarterback in the game said he hopes to continue playing.

“I think I have said for a long time, my tune has not changed, I hope to continue playing. I’ve had long-term goals, and I’ve had short-term goals and again football is a contact sport. You never know when you’re last game is going to be and you count your blessings every time you walk off that field healthy.”

We’ll see if the Patriots and Brady decide to continue their relationship after the 2019 season.