Chargers vs. Broncos Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers are getting healthier in the secondary. Derwin James and Adrian Phillips have been activated from IR in advance of Sunday’s divisional road tilt against the Denver Broncos. James was an All-Pro last season but was placed on injured reserve in the preseason after suffering a stress fracture in his right foot that required surgery. Phillips has been out since Week 2 when he broke his right forearm. Despite not having two key pieces for most of the season, the Chargers secondary is still ranked fourth in the NFL against the pass allowing just 205.3 yards per game through the air. The Broncos are coming off their worst offensive performance of the season, a 20-3 loss against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. Denver gained just 134 total yards in the game.

ESPN’s FPI gives the Chargers a 55.4% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Sunday’s AFC West matchup between the Chargers and Broncos.

Chargers vs. Broncos Game Details

Date: Sunday, November 30

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado)

TV: CBS

Spread: Chargers -3.5

Total: 37.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

This line opened at Broncos -1.5 and has flipped to Chargers -3.5 at most books, according to VegasInsider.com. The action is heavily favoring the Chargers who are receiving a majority of the bets and money, according to The Action Network.

The total opened at 38 and has been bet down slightly to 37.5 at most books with the majority of the bets and money coming on the under.

Betting Trends

Chargers are 4-7 SU and 3-6-2 ATS this season

Broncos are 3-8 SU and 6-5 ATS this season

Under is 8-3 in Chargers games this season

Under is 7-4 in Broncos games this season

Chargers are 2-3 SU and 2-2-1 ATS in road games this season

Broncos are 2-3 SU and 3-2 ATS in home games this season

Under is 3-2 in Chargers road games this season

Under is 3-2 in Broncos home games this season

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Analysis & Picks

The Brandon Allen experiment might crash and burn on Sunday. The Broncos backup quarterback had played well in place of injured starter Joe Flacco, until Sunday’s dreadful performance in Buffalo. In three games, Allen has just three touchdowns and is completing only 46.4% of his passes. The Chargers defense is getting healthy and I can’t see Allen and the Broncos offense having much success against what should be a motivated secondary led by the return of Derwin James and Adrian Phillips. Melvin Gordon has scored four touchdowns in his last four games and has found a nice rhythm since returning from the contract holdout. This feels like a good spot for the Chargers who should be able to control the tempo of this game if Denver continues to struggle on offense. If LA wants to keep their ultra-slim playoff hopes alive, they need a win on Sunday. Take the road favorite.

PICK: Chargers -3.5 (-110)

