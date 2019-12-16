Chiefs Claim Terrell Suggs off Waivers: Report

Veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs is headed to Arrowhead Stadium. According NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the 37-year-old was claimed by the Kansas City Chiefs off waivers on Monday.

Given the pec injury for Alex Okafor, this is a necessity for the #Chiefs, who obviously are hopeful he’ll arrive ready to roll. https://t.co/0zFmybdnKP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2019

Suggs, who signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals, was released by the team on December 13.

In a way, this move is strategic and very smart for Andy Reid and company. Not only does it boost their pass rush, but it prevents fellow AFC powerhouse the Baltimore Ravens from getting their star player back. Suggs, who was drafted number 10 overall in the 2003 NFL Draft, spent 15 years in Baltimore and won a Super Bowl with them.

This story is developing.