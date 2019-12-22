Ezekiel Elliott Curses out Philly Camera Crew [WATCH]

Ezekiel Elliott is in enemy territory, and he’s not known for holding back his feelings on the Eagles. But Elliott just took it to another level upon arriving in Philadelphia.

Maybe Elliott is worried about tomorrow’s game. Or perhaps he just hates cameras in face. Either way, the Cowboys running back was not amused on Saturday night when Eagles reporters approached him outside his hotel.

It might be time to get the eggs ready, Philly fans. This perennial troublemaker who has several run-ins with the law dating back to college, doesn’t care about his reputation.

Elliott flat-out told local TV station 6abc to “get the f—k out of my face” on the eve of the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry game. The winner will (most likely) win the NFC East.

😡 Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has No Brotherly Love as he arrives in Philly tonight to face the Eagles tomorrow telling our @6abc photographer “Get that [bleep] out of my face” @6abc #EzekielElliott #Cowboys #Eagles pic.twitter.com/pG7O9e2mIG — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 22, 2019

Elliott Loves Talking Trash About Philly

Ezekiel Elliott has never been shy about dropping F-bombs. Especially as it pertains to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Back in November — after that 37-10 shellacking the Cowboys put on the Eagles — the outspoken rusher had choice words for Doug Pederson. Remember, the Eagles coach half-guaranteed a win before the game.

Zeke: “We don’t need inspiration from him to go out there and play hard. … Honestly, we don’t give a f*ck what Doug Pederson says.” Tank: “I told him to shut up, didn’t I? Alright. What do you think he’s doing now? Don’t ask me about that man no more.” https://t.co/d7G9nKFXwU — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 21, 2019

“We don’t need inspiration from him to go out there and play hard,” Elliott said, per The Athletic. “This rivalry is enough. Honestly, we don’t give a f**k what Doug Pederson says.”

Elliott Has Owned the Eagles in Recent Years

The Eagles have never beaten the Cowboys when Ezekiel Elliott has been on the field. They are 0-for-5.

Elliott has racked up 141 yards from scrimmage in all five games, including going over 100 yards on the ground in four of them. Their offense starts and ends with No. 21 and that trend should continue this week as Dak Prescott deals with an injury.

“We understand Zeke is the guy and things are going to go through him,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said. “We know the focus is on Zeke and trying to at least slow him down.”

While Prescott’s injury adds a new wrinkle, the Eagles know they have to respect the Cowboys as a whole. Dallas ranks No. 1 in the NFL in total offense, thanks to a strong set of skill players that includes Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Tavon Austin and even old-man Jason Witten.

“So it’s not just him [Elliott], but there’s a lot of other stuff,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. “They got some big-play receivers. But he’s a strong contact runner and we’re going to have to put a lot of hats on him. It’s not going to be one-on-one tackles. It’s going to have to be gang-tackling, team defense in order to limit his yards and limit his effectiveness.”