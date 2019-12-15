Dez Bryant Strongly Endorses Urban Meyer as Next Cowboys Coach

If Dez Bryant’s opinion counts for anything, the Dallas Cowboys will do whatever it takes to land Urban Meyer.

Turning to Twitter on Saturday, the former star wide receiver emphatically urged the Joneses — Cowboys owner Jerry and VP Stephen — to hire the ex-Ohio State head man as the team’s next coach, replacing Jason Garrett.

Urban Meyer to coach the cowboys next year?… no brainer… I’m going to get jealous 😂 ..Jerry ..Stephen hear him out.. let him get you a winning organization to go along with them billions!!! .. just imagine winning billy goat x 5563325673322344443*+^*error 😂😂

Translation: Pair Meyer’s offensive prowess with Dallas’ Big Three (Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and Amari Cooper), then profit. Literally and figuratively.

The Cowboys have competition for his services, however. Rival competition. Meyer is spending Week 15 of the NFL season in Washington, where rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins is leading an upset of the Philadelphia Eagles, as of this writing. The Redskins fired their head coach, Jay Gruden, in October.

Dwayne Haskins to Terry McLaurin for a 75-yard touchdown with Urban Meyer in the house. Doesn’t get much better. pic.twitter.com/lYaS6cjV8A — Eleven Warriors (@11W) December 15, 2019

Jerry Gushes Over Potential Coaching Candidates

Naturally, because it serves his own purposes, Jerry Jones watched what went down at the house he built. Last week’s Big 12 Championship between No. 7 Baylor and No. 4 Oklahoma, hosted at AT&T Stadium, was an instant classic. The teams traded scores for five quarters until the Sooners landed the overtime knockout blow — a five-yard Rhamondre Stevenson run — in their thrilling 30-23 victory.

It was a masterclass in coaching, a quintessential chess match involving Matt Rhule and Lincoln Riley, whom Jones reportedly is “very intrigued” by. A presumption now confirmed as fact by the Cowboys’ czar himself.

“I’m impressed with him. But, boy, I’m impressed with Baylor’s coach, too,” Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. “Those were two outstanding coaches at the stadium this weekend. … They’ve done great jobs. … That was a great chance to see a couple great coaches out there.”

Two of the best offensive minds on the planet, Riley and Rhule have resisted NFL overtures in recent years, but the temptation might be too great this time around. One or both could make the leap to the pros in 2020; the latter reportedly is “very interested” in the Giants’ soon-to-be coaching vacancy.

One or both may also wind up on Dallas’ candidate shortlist, as they’re expected to move on from Garrett after the season, barring a deep (some say improbable) playoff run.

Urban Reveals Interest in Cowboys’ Gig

The feeling is mutual between Dallas and the “retired” Meyer. Amid swirling speculation linking the team to the legendary Buckeyes coach, a source close to the Dan Patrick Show tells its titular host that Meyer is intrigued by the head-coaching position, partly because Meyer may be “too toxic” to return to the college ranks.

The DP Show tweet containing this nugget has since been deleted, but Bleacher Report grabbed a screenshot and others have shared what they heard on Twitter.

Dan Patrick just announced his sources as told him Urban Meyer interested in the Dallas job.. — Say Mane.. (@alwayznpolo) December 11, 2019

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Meyer’s discussed America’s Team. In October, the 55-year-old — speaking for Riley — gushed over the prestigious franchise.

“Pure speculation, because I know [Riley], but I don’t know him like that, but that’s the one [job],” Meyer said, via Sports Illustrated. “That’s the New York Yankees, that’s the Dallas Cowboys, that’s the one. Great city, you got Dak Prescott, you got Zeke Elliott, you got a loaded team, and I can’t speak for [Riley] obviously—I hate to even speculate—because I don’t know him, that’s really not fair, but to me, that’s the one job in professional football that you kind of say, ‘I gotta go do that.’”

Meyer, asked point-blank if he’d be interested in the position, didn’t say no: “Absolutely. Absolutely,” he answered, per SI. “That one? Yes.”

