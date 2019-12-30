Eagles Playoff Schedule: Who & When Does Philadelphia Play?

The Eagles have done the impossible. OK, maybe that’s a bit dramatic. Philadelphia is in the playoffs for the third straight year.

It wasn’t easy but by virtue of the team’s 34-17 victory on Sunday afternoon over the New York Giants, they are once again kings of the NFC East. It makes their second division crown in three years.

Next up, a wild-card playoff date against either the San Francisco 49ers or Seattle Seahawks. The Eagles will get the loser of that game — the 49ers-Seahawks are playing tonight on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” — in a home game at Lincoln Financial Field between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in the NFC.

The Eagles’ first playoff game will take place on either Saturday, Jan. 4 or Sunday, Jan. 5 in Philadelphia. Time TBD. It will be broadcast on either NBC or FOX as part of their rights packages with the NFC. According to the Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe, the game will most likely be played on Jan. 5.

Eagles Take Doug Pederson’s Message to Heart

Eagles coach Doug Pederson revealed what his message to the team would be prior to taking the field on Sunday. It was simple: focus on the Giants.

“I challenged the coaching staff to make sure our players are on point with everything and dialed in on the game plan because for us this is a playoff game and we have to treat it that way,” Pederson told reporters earlier this week. “And so for me, the messaging has to be that direct and it has to be that pinpointed.”

Following three straight wins, some teams would have been ripe for a letdown. Not Pederson’s group. He wouldn’t let failure creep into his locker room.

“It’s something you have to prepare for, especially teams that are in their [the Giants] situation and really are they can play spoiler just a little bit,” Pederson said. “That’s what you have to guard against. That’s why we have to be prepared for everything.”

How San Francisco Has Fared Versus Eagles

The 49ers own the all-time series against the Eagles with a 19-13-1 record. The Eagles have won six of their last eight meetings while averaging 31.3 points per game dating back to 2005.

Their most recent meeting happened on Oct. 29, 2017 and resulted in a 33-10 victory for Philadelphia in a game where Carson Wentz kind of struggled. He went 18-of-32 for 211 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.

San Francisco ranks second in overall defense as they are giving up 277.1 yards and 19.3 points per game. Cornerback Richard Sherman has breathed life into their secondary and the 49ers lead the entire league in passing defense after yielding just 156.1 yards per contest.

How Seattle Has Fared Versus Eagles

The Seahawks own the all-time series against the Eagles with a 10-7 record. The Eagles have lost five straight in the series while averaging a miserly 12.4 points per game dating back to 2011.

Their most recent meeting came on Nov. 24 at Lincoln Financial Field and resulted in a 17-9 win for Seattle in a game that came down to the wire. Carson Wentz went 33-of-45 for 256 yards and one touchdown, plus two interceptions. Philadelphia’s last win against Seattle came in 2008.

Seattle has been quite pedestrian on both sides of the ball despite their 11-4 record. They rank 26th in overall defense (27th versus the pass, 24th versus the run) and give up 380.5 yards and 24.8 points per game.

