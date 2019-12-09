Falcons’ Calvin Ridley’s Injury Is Season-Ending

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an abdominal injury. Ridley announced the news on his Instagram page emphasizing that he will be back next season. It is more bad news for the Falcons after a difficult 2019 season.

“Thank you for all of your prayers and well wishes. I am doing well, unfortunately I’m out for the rest of the season, but I’ll be back Next year st8 pressure 💪🏽❤️ Small thing to a Giant! #RiseUp #oneofthebest,” Ridley posted on Instagram.

Russell Gage Moves Into the Falcons’ WR2 Role After Calvin Ridley’s Injury

Ridley has also been a dependable fantasy wide receiver and leaves many fantasy owners scrambling to fill their lineup for the playoffs. Russell Gage is a player worth adding given he now moves into the Falcons WR2 role. Ridley left the Falcons-Panthers matchup in the third quarter with an abdominal injury. The Falcons also lost Desmond Trufant with a broken forearm.

Heading into the season, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan praised the young wideout.

“I thought Calvin had a hell of a season [2018],” Ryan told The Athletic. “He played extremely well for us. He came out, was productive. When he got his chances he made plays. But like all of us, he realized there’s more out there for you. You can always be better. He has that mindset. He’s hungry. He wants to be a great player in this league. He’s worked extremely hard this offseason. He looks really good right now.”

Gage had a quiet Week 14 against the Panthers despite the team’s offensive explosion. Gage had two receptions for 17 yards on four targets against the Panthers but should see an uptick in work given Ridley’s status.

Even with Ridley, Gage has received an increased workload since the Falcons traded Mohamed Sanu earlier this season. Prior to Week 14, Gage had back-to-back weeks with nine or more targets finishing with 13 receptions for 128 yards. The bad news is the Falcons face a strong 49ers defense this week, but do get two favorable fantasy matchups against the Jaguars and Bucs to close out the season.