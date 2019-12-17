Giants Place Star Tight End on Injured Reserve, Ending His Season

While some fantasy football teams might have been hoping for Evan Engram to return to action for their upcoming championships, the New York Giants have officially crushed those dreams and ruled him out for the rest of the season.

As Michael Eisen of the Giants’ team site reports, the team placed Engram (foot) on the injured reserve list Tuesday afternoon after he played just eight games in his third NFL season, making 44 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns. Though Engram had several times appeared close to getting back on the field, he was never able to fully recover from spraining his left foot in the Giants’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 4.

Total snaps the Giants will have Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate and Darius Slayton on the field at the same time this season: zero. That’s a bummer. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 17, 2019

The move also officially rules out the possibility of the Giants playing any of their 16 games in the regular season with all four of their best playmakers, a list that includes Engram, Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepherd and Golden Tate. Barkley and Shepherd both missed multiple games with injuries, while Tate was suspended the first four games of the season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

Rookie Kaden Smith could see an increased role for the Giants in their final two games with Engram no longer part of the plan, but how much of an increase depends on whether Rhett Ellison gets out of concussion protocol and proves healthy enough to return to action.

The Giants (3-11) play their road finale this Sunday against the Washington Redskins before ending the year with a home matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

