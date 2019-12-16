NFL Suspends Seahawks’ Josh Gordon

It really felt like Josh Gordon was turning a new leaf this time after being reinstated from his indefinite suspension in the offseason. He has become a key contributor in New England Patriots offense and was starting to look like his former self.

But an injury in Week 6 ended his Patriots tenure after the team decided to place him on injured reserve before waiving the veteran receiver. Seattle obliged and Gordon began making strides to build chemistry with Russell Wilson.

Now, Gordon has found himself in hot water again and has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs and substance abuse, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Between the Patriots and the Seahawks this season, Gordon played in 11 games making 27 catches for 426 yards and just one touchdown. His role was primarily reduced with Seattle as Gordon had yet to record more than two catches in a game this season.

At the outset for New England, Gordon had 73 yards in the season opener and a season-high 83 yards in Week 3 against the Jets. With Seattle, he had 58 yards receiving on just one catch last Sunday in Carolina, his highest yards total with the Seahawks.

Terms of the Suspension

Gordon’s suspension is, once again, indefinite by the league and will be without pay, according to a NFL statement released by the Seahawks.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely nearly a year ago to the day for the same reason, later being reinstated in August. Gordon has been suspended multiple times in his career including missing the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons. He appeared in five games during both the 2014 and 2017 seasons as a result of suspensions as well, before having his 2018 shortened to 12 games. His first suspension came in 2013 when he was given a two-game ban to start the season.

His off-field troubles stem from his days in college when he was suspended indefinitely by Baylor before transferring to Utah.

Gordon’s NFL Future is in Serious Jeopardy

When applying for reinstatement last year, Gordon went through various steps to go along with league protocol.

In a statement following his latest reinstatement in August, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell noted “We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally. Everyone shares in that hope and will continue to support him to every extent possible. But as Josh acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him.”

And so far in 2019, Gordon seemed to be in a better place. He was posting to Instagram regularly, showing pictures of his new dog. He had a good attitude and was being phased into longer press conferences by the Patriots as well as having a neighboring locker to Tom Brady.

Things got off track for Gordon following his injury in Week 6 and he was placed on injured reserve, much to his surprise as a means of being released. He caught on with the Seahawks but it appears this time may have been his final strike with the NFL.

