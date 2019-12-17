NFL Apologizes to Raiders, Jon Gruden Takes Jab at Them Anyway 

The Oakland Raiders had plenty of opportunities to put the Jacksonville Jaguars away on Sunday but seemed to squander all of them. After a dominant first half, the wheels fell off in the second. It looked like the team may still pull off a victory after Derek Carr scrambled for a first down just before the two-minute warning. However, the referee called the quarterback out of bounds, the clock stopped and the team fell apart. The Jaguars proceeded to march down the field and ruin the Raiders’ goodbye to Oakland.

The bad call may have cost the team the game and Jon Gruden and others are clearly not happy about it. The call was so bad that the NFL called to apologize to the team.

“The league [officiating] director Al Riveron called and apologized,” Gruden said in his Monday press conference. “We accept the apology. Derek was in bounds. That play cost us dearly.”

Gruden Still Not Happy

Unfortunately for the Raiders, an apology from Riveron doesn’t change anything. The team still lost and got showered with boos for their last game in Oakland. Even with the apology, Gruden couldn’t let the bad officiating go. He laid out all of his complaints on the table.

“I’m very upset here today talking about it,” Gruden said. “Curtis Riley was not offsides on third and 8, where we should’ve been off the field. Everybody has sour grapes when it comes to officiating… What happened yesterday, the quarterback gave himself up in the field of play. We have eight guys out there. I’m not going to say much more, but it’s not real fulfilling. It’s not real fulfilling for our team or our fans who came out to support us.”

The NFL at least did the right thing by acknowledging that they screwed up. Though it seems like when a bad call affects a game’s outcome like that one in Sunday’s game, there needs to be some sort of consequence for the officiating crew.

Jon Gruden ‘Disgusted’ With NFL

The Carr call wasn’t the first time Gruden has had a problem with the referees and it likely won’t be the last. Clearly frustrated, the coach went after the NFL over all the problems he’s had with them throughout the entire season.

“I don’t like it at all. They stopped the game in Indiana and took my middle linebacker away for 12 weeks. They ended his season [by suspension],” Gruden said. “They stopped the game in Kansas City and took Trayvon Mullen’s interception away. Why don’t you stop the game and get the clock right? I don’t think it was even close. I’m not happy about it. Apologies are great, but this is 2020. I’ve been in enough meetings [on replay] and I’m disgusted by it. I don’t want any instant replay in my life personally. If we’re going to have it, let’s get the call right. It shouldn’t be that hard.” Gruden has aired out his grievances with the NFL plenty of times since his return, but this is probably the most aggressive he’s gotten. There have been many complaints about the officiating this season and it looks like it needs to be addressed by the NFL in the offseason.

