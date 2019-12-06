Raiders Injury Update: Key Offensive Starter out, Josh Jacobs Questionable

After missing practice throughout the week with a shoulder injury, Josh Jacobs returned to the practice field on Friday for the Oakland Raiders. The running back revealed earlier in the week that he suffered a shoulder fracture all the way back in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers and has just been playing through the pain. Considering it hasn’t slowed him down yet, it seemed like

Jacobs may have been playing through the injury for the past several weeks, but things seem to have gotten worse for the running back as Jon Gruden listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. Gruden noted that Jacobs didn’t do much in Friday’s practice. While that is cause for concern, the fact that he was even out there bodes well for his status on Sunday. Gruden said that DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard are ready to go if Jacobs can’t play. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson said on Thursday that the team wouldn’t put the rookie in a bad spot.

“Well we manage them throughout the week,” said Olson about Jacobs. “And we’re aware of that. I think we would never put a player in harm. But we’ve managed him and he’s been honest with us in terms of the injury. And our training staff has done a great job, really, throughout the week making sure that he’s ready to go on Sundays.”

Trent Brown Out on Sunday

The biggest bomb Gruden dropped at his Friday press conference is that starting right tackle Trent Brown will be sitting out the Titans games with a pectoral injury. Brown has been banged up all season and this will be the second game that he’ll miss. Brandon Parker will start in his absence asr David Sharpe is still dinged up.

This is a huge blow for a Raiders team that is trying to turn things around and go on a run. Brown has been one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL while Parker has been one of the worst when he plays. Fortunately, Gabe Jackson returned to practice on Friday after miss some days. The right side of the offensive line isn’t in terrible shape. Linebacker Kyle Wilber and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow were also ruled out on the official injury report.

Are Jalen Richard or DeAndre Washington Worth a Fantasy Add?

In most fantasy football leagues, it’s playoff season. If you have Josh Jacobs on your roster, there’s no doubt he’s been one of your most productive players. He sure has picked an inconvenient time to be questionable, but not all will be lost if he doesn’t play. The Raiders are going to run the ball and it doesn’t matter who is in the backfield. DeAndre Washington will likely be the main fill-on for Jacobs. Jalen Richard has upside as a pass-catcher but doesn’t bring much to the running game.

Over these final stretch of games, adding Washington would be a good call. If the Raiders continue to lose, the team will almost certainly shut Jacobs down for the year. That means Washington will get a lot of looks. Trent Brown being out is concerning as he has been a big reason Jacobs has been successful. Regardless, Oakland relies heavily on its running backs as pass catchers and runners.

