Ravens Playoff Picture: Standings & Postseason Outlook for Baltimore

With a win or a tie on Sunday over their division rival, the Ravens will make sure the road to Super Bowl LIV will go through Baltimore this January.

The 12-2 Ravens can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs on Sunday with either a victory or a tie against the 6-8 Cleveland Browns.

If the Ravens were to slip up in Cleveland on Sunday, they’d enter the regular season’s final week with the same record as the New England Patriots, who took down the Buffalo Bills on Saturday to clinch their 11th consecutive AFC East title.

Even with a loss to the Browns on Sunday, the Ravens would still control their own destiny to clinch the No. 1 seed, as they hold the head-to-head tiebreak over the Patriots. The Ravens would need a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers or a Patriots loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 to lock down the top seed in the AFC if they fall to the Browns on Sunday.

The Ravens will be seeking to avenge their only home loss of the season, when they fell to the Browns in Week 4, 40-25. That was also the last time the Ravens tasted defeat, as they come into Sunday on a ten-game win streak.

Here’s a look at the current AFC playoff outlook. We will be updating the standings following the Ravens-Browns game on Sunday.

AFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

SEED TEAM RECORD PLAYOFF STATUS 1 Baltimore Ravens 12-2 Clinched AFC North 2 New England Patriots 12-3 Clinched AFC East 3 Kansas City Chiefs 10-4 Clinched AFC West 4 Houston Texans 10-5 Clinched AFC South 5 Buffalo Bills 10-5 Clinched Playoff Berth 6 Pittsburgh Steelers 8-6 —

Outside Looking In: Titans (8-6), Browns (6-8), Raiders (6-8)