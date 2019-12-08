Rose Bowl 2020: Oregon vs. Wisconsin/Penn State Game Details

Oregon is expected to play either Wisconsin or Penn State in the 2020 Rose Bowl. Our latest projections have Oregon taking on Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl, but the official announcement is expected to come at 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. Penn State is still in contention to represent the Big Ten as well.

Oregon played spoiler in Utah’s quest to make the College Football Playoff. The Ducks upset in the Pac-12 title game meant that the Utes not only missed a chance at competing for a championship but will also not be able to appear in the Rose Bowl. Ohio State is the Big Ten champion but will be playing in the College Football Playoff.

This means the committee will decide whether Wisconsin or Penn State will take their place in Pasadena. As of now, the only thing locked in is Oregon since they are the Pac-12 champion. There are some that have pointed out an argument can be made that the Ducks were penalized for playing Auburn in their non-conference schedule.

“They want to play the best teams in the country all the time, and there is no way we’re going to go away from that mentality to try to schedule down to appease — whatever, I guess I should stop there before I get in trouble, right?” Cristobal noted to ESPN. “These guys deserve to find out how good they are by playing against the best, so we’re going to continue doing that.”

The Committee Will Decide Between Wisconsin & Penn State for the Rose Bowl

Wisconsin was leading Ohio State at halftime in the Big Ten title game, but the Buckeyes ran away with the game in the fourth quarter. It remains to be seen whether Wisconsin will essentially be penalized for making the championship game and playing an undefeated Ohio State team.

“I think we deserve it,” Wisconsin offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen told the Wisconsin State Journal. “If we don’t go there, it’s out of our control, but I think it would be great. I think it is what it is if we go anywhere. I don’t know where we’re going, but we’re just excited to play another team and go all out.”

SB Nation’s Peter Bukowski explained why he believed Wisconsin should make the Rose Bowl over Penn State.

“Wisconsin proved it should be playing in the Rose Bowl. They would have been going to Pasadena if they hadn’t played in the B1G Championship then have the No. 1 team all it could handle. Penn State had its chance,” Bukowski noted on Twitter.

We will update this with the final Rose Bowl matchup once it is released.