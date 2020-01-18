Aaron Jones Hacked, Sends NSFW Tweets About Mitchell Trubisky & Aaron Hernandez

Aaron Jones got a crash course in being hacked Friday afternoon when someone took control of the Green Bay Packers running back’s Twitter account and made some outlandish remarks about a rival quarterback and a notorious former NFL player.

In a series of NSFW tweets sent from Jones’ account (@Showtyme_33), an alleged hacker made some disparaging remarks about Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky along with a vulgar reference to the late Aaron Hernandez, a convicted murder and former tight end for the New England Patriots. Fortunately for Jones, most saw right through the out-of-character commentary with the dead giveaway being the usage of #FreeBillCosby in one of the tweets.

Jones and his agent, Chris Cabott, each tweeted out responses to confirm Jones’ account had been hacked and that Twitter was working to resolve the issues. As of Friday night, all of the hacker-sent tweets had been deleted from his account. Of course, that didn’t stop the internet from screenshotting some of those tweets.

EVERYONE MY TWITTER GOT HACKED 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) January 17, 2020

While not a great headache to have before a big game, don’t count on it distracting Jones under the lights this weekend at Levi’s Stadium. The Packers leading rusher scored two touchdowns in last week’s divisional win over Seattle, but the stakes have never been higher in his young career than against the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Jones finished his third NFL season with more than 1,000 rushing yards for the first time along with nearly 500 receiving yards. He also tied Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey for an NFL-leading 19 total touchdowns on the year, scoring multiple times in six of 16 games — seven counting the postseason win over the Seahawks.

Aaron Jones vs. Linebackers Will Be Key Matchup

The Packers have reiterated since Week 12’s loss to the 49ers that the blame falls on them for poor execution and making too many mental mistakes, but Jones told reporters Wednesday they were “things that we feel like we can correct” for the rematch this weekend.

That said, Jones remembers how the last meeting went for both the Packers offense and him personally. He was held to his fourth-lowest average yards per carry (2.9), gaining just 69 yards on 13 carries. The 49ers defensive front is stout and certain to cause some trouble, but the real difficulty comes against the linebackers, including leading tackler Fred Warner.

“I would say definitely one of the top defenses,” Jones said Wednesday of the 49ers.” They swarm to the ball, they get after it, they take the ball away. They have a great defensive front and some good linebackers.”

While maybe not getting the firsthand experience earlier in the season, San Francisco’s linebackers know full well what Jones can do if he given the opportunity to get hit. He hits gaps strong out of the backfield but can become a route-running nightmare for a secondary that must devote its primary focus to star wide receiver Davante Adams.

“Aaron has been fantastic all season, very explosive runner,” Warner said of Jones, via the 49ers’ team site. “I feel like he’s very dynamic. They use him in a lot of ways, so I think they’re for sure going to want to get the ball in his hands come Sunday.”

