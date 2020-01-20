Missouri Native Brad Pitt Rocks Chiefs Hat On SAG Awards Red Carpet

Brad Pitt has an incredible, storied career in Hollywood spanning more than 30 years. The 56-year-old has drawn fans of all ages and ethnicities due to his dynamic resume of incredible films. So, it’s no surprise that all eyes were on him during Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards red carpet.

Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their Super Bowl berth with a 35-24 win in against the Tennessee Titans, Pitt was seen on the red carpet sporting a black Chiefs cap and celebrating their statement win.

Though technically born in Oklahoma, Pitt and his family moved to Springfield, Missouri when he was a young boy and he spent his entire childhood in the state, attending undergrad at the University of Missouri-Columbia to study journalism.

Brad Pitt: "My Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl." pic.twitter.com/abXX9l0bwp — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 20, 2020

It didn’t take long for Twitter get word of Pitt’s endorsement for the AFC champions, and Chiefs Kingdom was nothing short of thrilled to see one of Hollywood’s best throwing his support behind the Patrick Mahomes-led squad.

I saw Brad Pitt wearing a #Chiefs hat so I decided to buy a #Chiefs hat. https://t.co/JbCcXgYibe — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) January 20, 2020

It was delightful night for Pitt, indeed. The father of six took home the SAG Award for best supporting actor for his portrayal of Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Between Pitt’s honor in acting and the end of Kansas City’s 50-year drought for a Super Bowl appearance, Missourians undoubtedly had the best Sunday in some time.

Brad Pitt Is Not the Only Famous Chiefs Fan

Although Pitt being a supporter of the red and gold is quite the good luck charm, there are plenty of other celebrities who are considered to be die-hard fans of the Super Bowl contenders. In fact, many of them braved the chilly temperatures on Sunday to cheer on Andy Reid’s men.

Born in New Jersey, actor Paul Rudd’s family relocated to Lenexa, Kansas when he was 10 years old. The 50-year-old has always been vocal about his support for the Chiefs, and was announced as one of the ceremonial drum leaders for Sunday’s title game.

Actor Paul Rudd will be one of the Chiefs’ Spirit Captains for today’s AFC Championship game. Rudd will join team owner Clark Hunt as the two men on the Chiefs’ drum deck, banging on the ceremonial war drum to fire up fans before kickoff of today’s game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2020

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet was also in attendance Sunday, joining Rudd in an incredible pre-game chant to kick off the festivities.

Is anyone more fired up than Paul Rudd and @ericstonestreet? 🔥 (via @Chiefs)pic.twitter.com/iYwaYDiEfX — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 19, 2020

Other famous Chiefs fans include Backstreet Boys member Kevin Richardson and Academy Award singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge.

Some of our biggest fans are getting us hyped 🙌 pic.twitter.com/erw4VYX8ZG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2020

The Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on February 2 in Miami, Florida.