Analyst Calls Browns Coaching Situation a ‘Dumpster Fire’

The Cleveland Browns are starting a new era under Kevin Stefanski, who was officially hired on Monday. But not everyone is excitied about the potential of the new skipper in Cleveland.

Former NFL quarterback turned NBCSports analyst Chris Simms was not a fan of the hire and doesn’t see things going well for the former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator in Cleveland.

“I don’t know what to say. Cleveland is a dumpster fire. That’s all I can really say. It’s a dumpster fire,” Simms said on PFTLive. “What in the world. … We’re talking football here. It’s nothing personal. Kevin Stefanski — I’ve never really met him in my life. I don’t know him. I’m sure he’s a really fine guy. I know some of the human beings in Cleveland, they’re good human beings. Kevin Stefanski, good human being. I’m talking strictly football here. I don’t now what the hell you would hire Kevin Stefanski for. I don’t know.”

Stefanski, 37, spent 14 seasons under three different head coaches in Minnesota. He was promoted to the full-time offensive coordinator this season with the Vikings, helping quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook have career years. However, Simms wasn’t too impressed and doesn’t think the Browns’ analytics heavy approach will help.

It’s been reported by multiple sources that Stefanski agreed to cede power to part-time chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta when it came to the game plan.

“We have watched the offense, there are issues in Minnesota. If they can’t run the ball, it’s the most basic, bull crap offense we have seen,” Simms said. “The analytics department making in game decisions about what to do in certain situations? Get the hell out of here Cleveland. That’s unbelievable and so dysfunctional.”

Dan Orlovsky: Kevin Stefanski ‘Good Fit’ With Baker Mayfield

The Browns skewed offensive in their coaching search and wanted someone who could come in and help groom Baker Mayfield as he reaches a critical point in his career. The former No. 1 overall pick struggled after setting the rookie passing touchdown record.

Mayfield notched 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and a whopping 21 interceptions this season. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky believes Stefanski can come in and help Mayfield progress.

“Baker Mayfield’s strength as a passer is moving the pocket and play-action pass. Stefaniski has grown up in the play-action pass era,” Orlovsky said. “Schematically, it’s a really good fit for the quarterback. Now they’ve got talent around him, but they’ve got to get these young stars to understand that the talent in the NFL doesn’t carry you anywhere. It gets you there. What you do day after day with the details and obsession of your craft will allow you to become a good pro.

“That’s Stefanski’s greatest challenge,” he said.

Rex Ryan, who was openly critical of the Browns and Mayfield last season, liked the hire but wondered about Stefanski’s ability to garner respect in Cleveland’s

“It’s better than Freddie Kitchens. He’s got an extra year of coordinator experience,” former Jets coach Rex Ryan began. “[But] I worry a little bit about this: how much respect are they going to have for this guy? He needs to show it immediately.”

