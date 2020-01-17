Cowboys Star Pulls Out of Pro Bowl After Undergoing Surgery

Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin will not play in the NFL’s annual all-star game later this month after undergoing surgery, the team announced Thursday.

Martin had a cleanup procedure done on his ankle Tuesday and is expected to be ready for the Cowboys’ offseason program. He won’t require surgery on the back and elbow ailments he battled this season. That’s the good news.

The bad news? The four-time first-team All-Pro blocker is forced to withdraw from the Pro Bowl festivities, which take place Sunday, Jan. 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

New Orleans Saints G Larry Warford will replace Martin on the NFC squad.

One of three Cowboys linemen selected, joining left tackle Tyron Smith and center Travis Frederick, Martin kept alive his impressive streak of earning a Pro Bowl nod in each season he’s played — six and counting. The 2014 first-round draft pick helped key the league’s top offense by total yards, the second-best passing attack, and sixth-best ground game.

The main benefactor in the latter category, running back Ezekiel Elliott, was named to his third career Pro Bowl after logging 1,357 rushing yards, fourth-most in the NFL.

McCarthy Confirms Cowboys’ New OL Coach

New Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made official Thursday several reported staff hires, including the addition of Joe Philbin — McCarthy’s offensive coordinator in Green Bay — as assistant HC/offensive line coach, replacing Marc Colombo.

As has become clear, McCarthy values experience in his assistants above all else. And few have more skin in the game, in the trenches, than Philbin.

The 58-year-old’s NFL resume is underscored by multiple stints with the Packers, where he climbed the corporate ladder. He served as Green Bay’s assistant OL coach in 2003 before tight ends coach was added to his title from 2004-05. He was promoted to OL coach in 2006 and offensive coordinator in 2007, a position he held until 2012 when the Miami Dolphins named him head coach.

Philbin compiled a 24-28 record in Miami and was fired during the 2015 campaign. He landed an assistant HC/OL coach gig with the Indianapolis Colts in 2016. Two years later, he returned to Titletown as McCarthy’s de facto OC. Philbin replaced McCarthy when the latter was fired in December 2018; he went 2-2 as the Packers’ interim HC.

Philbin joins an overhauled Dallas coaching staff, free of many Jason Garrett holdovers, that features ex-49ers head coaches Mike Nolan as defensive coordinator and Jim Tomsula as defensive line coach, and John Fassel, son of former Giants HC Jim Fassel, as special teams coordinator. McCarthy also announced Thursday that incumbent offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will continue calling plays for the team in 2020.

