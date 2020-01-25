Cris Cyborg Gives Her Take on Conor McGregor’s UFC Return

One of the most well-known MMA stars, Cris Cyborg, has given her thoughts on the return of the most famous MMA star of them all, Conor “Notorious” McGregor. Cyborg is making her return to action this Saturday, Jan. 25, at Bellator 238 against the Women’s Featherweight Champion Julia “The Jewel” Budd. She is on a mission to win her fourth featherweight world championship in a different organization. She has already earned the title in UFC, Invicta FC and Strikeforce, and on Saturday, she will go for the “grand slam.”

Heavy had the chance to speak with Cyborg about her anticipated debut in Bellator, as well as what she thought about McGregor’s return to the UFC.

Cyborg Didn’t Watch McGregor’s Fight but Thinks He’s Great for the Sport

When asked about the Irishman’s return, Cyborg tells Heavy that she hasn’t watched McGregor’s fight since she stays off the internet whenever she’s in camp. But she knows that he won impressively over Donald Cerrone, and she offered her congratulations.

Heavy asked Cyborg if she believes that McGregor’s return is good for Bellator as well. She answered that it’s great for the whole sport of MMA. Because McGregor is such a celebrity, he is responsible for bringing in a lot of new fans who may never have watched the sport if he wasn’t around.

On Jan. 25, Cris Cyborg Takes On Julia “The Jewel” Budd at Bellator 238

Cyborg will be fighting the inaugural and only Bellator women’s featherweight champion on Saturday, Jan. 25. Bellator 238 features Cyborg fighting for the first time since her stint in the UFC, and she will be taking on Julia Budd.

The Jewel won the featherweight belt in March 2017 and has since defended it on three separate occasions. Her last title defense was in July 2019 at Bellator 224. Budd took on Olga Rubin and finished her in the first round via TKO.

Budd has an impressive mixed martial arts record of 13-2, and she is currently on an 11-fight win streak that spans over seven years.

Cyborg will be making her debut in Bellator with a professional record of 20-2 and one no contest. She won her last fight in the UFC against the former Invicta FC Featherweight Champion Felicia Spencer.

When Heavy asked Cyborg what her prediction was for the upcoming fight, she said, “I have five rounds to finish the fight. I just have to be focused and [ready] to seize the opportunity to finish the fight.”

The Bellator 238 main card airs on DAZN at 10 p.m. ET, and the two women will battle it out in the main event of the evening.

