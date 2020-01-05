Drew Brees & Wife Brittany Brees Are Proud Parents of 4 Kids

Drew Brees and his wife Brittany Brees stay busy away from football with their four kids: Rylen, Baylen, Bowen and Callen. Brittany noted that Drew approaches fatherhood the same way he does being the Saints quarterback.

“Drew loves being a dad,” Brittany told Focus on the Family in 2015. “He approaches being a father like he does all other aspects of his life: He reads countless books. He studies the effects of learning music or languages on the child’s brain, and he simply loves to play with the kids. He really is the best dad.”

Drew compared being a father with his biggest career accomplishment, winning a Super Bowl.

“Winning a Super Bowl was a lifelong dream,” Drew noted to Focus on the Family. “You might consider that the end of a season or career-long journey. But having children is [just] the beginning of a lifelong journey, and it’s truly God’s greatest gift.”

The couple took their three sons to the 2019 ESPYS. Drew accepted an award for Best Record-Breaking Performance and admitted that the best feeling was seeing their kids meet some of their idols during the event.

“As excited as I was to come here tonight and have the opportunity to win this award,” Drew explained during the speech. “I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you that I was the most excited to have the chance to bring my three sons, Baylen, Bowen and Callen, to give them the opportunity to meet some of their heroes, their role models. The guys and girls that they look up to who play every sport you can imagine. My boys are sports junkies. They watch it all, they play it all.”

Brittany Tells Their Kids That a Person Is Only Famous If They “Make the World a Better Place”

Being the child of an NFL quarterback can have its challenges. Brittany admitted that sometimes their kids get recognized because of their last name, but she tries to emphasize that what makes a person really known is the work they do in the community.

“I think at one point Baylen came home and said someone was asking him at school, and then he was the first one where someone asked for his autograph because of the Super Bowl,” Brittany said, per NOLA.com. “It actually upset me because the thing is they’re not famous…That’s really where you set the standard. You have this platform and you have this amazing ability to make this world a better place, and that’s what you’re called to do.”

Drew & Brittany Are College Sweethearts From Their Days at Purdue

The couple originally met when they were students at Purdue. Drew and Brittany recently went back to Purdue for a visit, and Drew paid his wife a sweet compliment on Instagram when he posted a photo.

“Met the love of my life right here back in 1999. 20 years later…and each day she is more beautiful to me!” Drew said on Instagram.

Drew admitted in a 2002 ESPN the Magazine interview that he did not make the best first impression when he met Brittany.

“I made a real fool of myself when I first met her,” Drew explained to ESPN the Magazine. “It was when I was a sophomore. It was my 20th birthday and I’d had about 17 shots and put my foot in my mouth. It was a typical football player cheesy line — we’ll leave it at that. It took me six months to get the courage to talk to her again. I finagled my way to get invited to a party that I knew she’d be at.”

