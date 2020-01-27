Zach Ertz Calls for NBA to Change Logo to Honor Kobe Bryant

Less than 24 hours after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and the memorials are flooding in even harder. And rightfully so for a true legend.

One certain Eagles player can’t believe it’s real and he’s proposing a drastically moving idea for the NBA to consider. Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz took to Twitter to ask the league to change its iconic logo — the likeness of the incomparable Jerry West created in 1969 — to a Kobe Bryant-inspired version.

In Ertz’s preliminary design, the new logo features the former Lakers superstar standing tall with his trademark fist clenched and pumped in victory. It’s a beautiful and interesting idea already garnering traction around the country.

Ertz was one of the first athletes to chime in and talk about how much Bryant meant to him. The 29-year-old called the future Hall-of-Famer his “childhood hero” and tweeted: “Man this hurts …” It’s unfathomable to believe Bryant is gone after only 41 years on this planet.

This news is killing me today… My childhood hero gone too soon. Better believe I got him!! RIP MAMBA #EpicSh*t pic.twitter.com/DNFAMD18N4 — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) January 26, 2020

Remember, Bryant delivered an awe-inspiring pep talk to the Eagles in December 2017 that helped launch their incredible Super Bowl run and eventual championship.

“He gave us some championship knowledge to stay locked in and focused, work hard on your craft, and find out your opponents weaknesses, and just have fun but make sure to stay locked in on the moment,” receiver Alshon Jeffery told NJ Advance Media in 2017.

Mavericks Choose to Retire Bryant’s No. 24 for Eternity

The tributes to Kobe Bryant are coming in fast and furious but one NBA owner wanted to take a stand immediately.

Per the New York Times’ Marc Stein, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said the franchise would retire his No. 24 in Dallas. The Lakers are the only other team to officially retire Bryant’s famed No. 24.

Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban announces that no player in Mavericks history will ever wear No. 24 again in tribute to Kobe Bryant — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 27, 2020

“Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon,” Cuban said in a statement, via Bleacher Report. “Above all, he was a loving and dedicated father. Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick.”

Ertz Gets Huge Support for Changing NBA Logo

Zach Ertz wasn’t the only one calling for a logo change. Hundreds of fans agreed with the tight end’s heartfelt sentiment and even shared their own versions of an alternate design.

There were images of Bryant soaring through the air on his way to completing a rim-rattling dunk …

There were designs showing Bryant doing his patented fadeaway jumper …

There was a version of Bryant dribbling the ball up the court …

There was even an official petition started by Gary McFadzean on Change.org that states:

The discussion for change for the NBA logo has been brought up many times throughout the years. With the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter Gianna Maria Bryant, the new NBA logo is how we have to remember everything he has done for the NBA today.

The original NBA logo is based on Lakers legend Jerry West, the same guy who brought Bryant to Los Angeles on a draft-day trade in 1996 when he was Lakers GM. West treated Bryant like his own son.

“This was a man for all seasons,” West said of Bryant’s death, via USA Today. “He was more than an iconic basketball player. He was someone who inspired millions of fans.”

While West didn’t comment directly on a possible change to the logo that bears his likeness, he has been adamant about the league changing it in the past. West has stated that the NBA should be “embarrassed about it.” Now seems like the perfect time to rectify that 51-year embarrassment. RIP Kobe.

