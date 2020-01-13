UFC Stars Pick Between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone

Each day, fans around the world get closer to watching two massive UFC stars enter the Octagon. Conor “Notorious” McGregor” and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will battle it out in the main event of UFC 246 on Jan. 18. And it’s not just the fans that are anticipating this match that’s four years in the making.

BT Sport released a video of multiple fighters revealing who they think will win the match between Cowboy or McGregor.

Jon Jones

UFC Lightweight Champion and one of the greatest fighters of all time, Jon “Bones” Jones, is cheering for his old training partner, Cowboy.

“I’m really happy for Cowboy Cerrone, being an Albuquerque fighter to have such a huge opportunity,” Jones tells BT Sport. “Cowboy Cerrone and I will always have somewhat of a connection, and I’m pulling for him. At the same time, Conor McGregor, I love everything he’s doing for the sport. Such a great businessman and he’s brought so much awareness to our sport. May the best man win.”

Colby Covington

Former UFC Interim Welterweight Champion Colby Covington is picking Cowboy to win the fight at UFC 246. In the video, he says:

“I’m going, Cowboy. I think that Conor’s cashed out. He made all that money and, let’s be honest, if you guys didn’t see that online video of him, he couldn’t even knock an old man off a stool in the bar. How’s he going to knock out Cowboy?”

The video that Covington mentions is the one that shows McGregor punching a man at a bar after the two got into a dispute.

Urijah Faber

The California Kid, Urijah Faber, picks Notorious as the man to get his hand raised. In the BT Sport’s video, he says:

“Man, that’s going to be a great fight. I’m excited to see Conor back in the mix and Cowboy getting a big opportunity as well. I think Conor’s going to have the edge. I think he’s reignited his fire a little bit. I think he’s ran around the world being distracted and is now realizing that he’s a fighter utmost. He’s a fighter absolutely, so I think he’s ready to prove that.”

Faber and McGregor have a long history. Back in 2015, they faced off as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter, and Faber was a possible replacement opponent for McGregor when Jose Aldo pulled out of their title match.

Mike Perry

The man known as Platinum, Mike Perry is rooting for Cowboy, but ultimately picks McGregor to get his hand raised. Platinum says in BT Sports’ video:

“I want the guy who beat me to win. Especially against Conor, that makes me look better. I think he has all the ability to take it to the ground and armbar him the same he did [to] me. But, Conor, I honestly believe he’s gonna enter the Octagon with a totally different mindset than I entered with. You know, it could go either way. If Cowboy don’t take him down to the ground, I see him standing there and getting hit with that left hand. Conor McGregor, back in the winning category, going for the title shot.”

Platinum fought Cowboy back in November 2018 and lost to him via armbar in the first round.

Kamaru Usman

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman picks Cerrone.

“I see a lot of people writing Cowboy off, like he’s a wash, just because he’s won some and lost some. But Cowboy is a very dangerous fight for Conor. And, you know, I think Conor is underestimating him in a sense. I know Conor’s a professional. He’s going to come prepared. But, he’s underestimated an opponent before, and he paid for it. I think in a sense he’s kind of underestimating Cowboy and, you’ve seen before, you light a fire under Cowboy he’s going to get going. So, I think it’s a good fight, but I’m expecting Cowboy to respond here.”

There has been talks about McGregor challenging Usman for the welterweight crown if he gets past Cerrone at UFC 246.

Max Holloway

Former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway speaks about the man who has beaten him once before, Conor McGregor. He tells BT Sport:

“I’m excited. I just want to see what Conor shows up. We’ve got to find out what Conor shows up, and we’ll go from there. I’m excited he’s back. I hope he keeps his mind straight, everything straight, even his personal life. I hope he figures that out, and he goes out there and proves to the world that he can still do this.”

Holloway didn’t necessarily choose Conor, but he alluded to rooting for him.

Alexander Volkanovski

The man who just defeated Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight strap, Alexander Volkanovski, has a definite conviction about who will win. He tells BT Sport:

“I see Conor taking that one. I have a lot of respect for Cowboy, but I think that’s a good matchup for Conor. I think Conor finds that chin, I really do. Can Cerrone get it to the ground? I don’t know. Can he slow him down enough? I just think he’s going to put himself into positions where Conor will take advantage of it and find that chin pretty early, to be honest.”

Marlon Moraes

Former bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes picks McGregor as well.

“Conor’s coming back. He looks strong. Cowboy is a gamer. So I don’t know, man. It’s a tough fight. But, right now, at this moment, I think Conor,” Moraes tells BT Sport. “He’s smart [to be fighting] Cowboy now. He knows that’s a good fight for him.”

Katlyn Chookaigan

Number one ranked women’s flyweight fighter Katlyn Chookaigan chooses McGregor as the winner over Cowboy.

“I always have trouble calling Cowboy’s fights. I feel like he’s either really on or really off. So it’s kind of like you never know what you’re going to get,” Chookaigan tells BT Sport. “In the past, I’ve always thought someone was going to beat Conor, and it never happened. So now I always bet for Conor.”

There has many theories about who will win at UFC 246. However, in less than a week, the talk will be laid to rest, and MMA fans and fighters around the globe will finally get to see McGregor and Cowboy inside the Octagon.

