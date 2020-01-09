Sixers Star Joel Embiid Receives Brutal Injury Update

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid suffered a gruesome hand injury during the team’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, January 6. And the latest update which came Thursday revealed a concerning outlook. Embiid has been diagnosed with a torn radial collateral ligament in the fourth metatarsal of his left hand, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. There is currently no timetable for his return, but Embiid will continue to consult with doctors about the next steps.

Embiid damaged his hand during the first quarter of the game against the Thunder, which the Sixers won 120-113. The 25-year-old stayed in the game and played 32 minutes after suffering the injury. However, he said afterward that he had trouble going up for rebounds with his fingers taped, per ESPN.

It had already been already announced the Embiid would not play Thursday against the Boston Celtics, but prior to this piece of news, there was no additional timeline for his return. However, when the injury took place earlier this week, it looked incredibly concerning. Embiid’s hand looked completely mangled, even after his fingers were bandaged up.

The video below shows the play where Embiid is believed to have sustained the injury. Embiid was contesting a shot on defense near the basket when a few seconds later he began clutching his hand in pain. The 25-year-old center’s twisted fingers were then covered up in a towel while he was escorted off the court and into the locker room for further evaluation.

Embiid has battled injuries throughout his career but has played in 30 games to this point in the 2019-20 season. He’s averaging 23.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, and 1.4 blocks this year.

Shortly after the news of Embiid’s injury status came to light, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Sixers star will undergo surgery on Friday and be evaluated in 1-2 weeks.

The Sixers Were Already Looking to Power on Without Embiid Against the Celtics

Philadelphia was set to play Thursday’s game against the Celtics plan without their star big man, as previously mentioned. Regardless, it’s a tough loss considering the last time Embiid and the Sixers played the Celtics on December 12, he scored 38 points and notched 13 rebounds.

On a more positive note, Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle will finally return to the court Thursday after missing the last seven games with a right knee injury. Missing Thybulle was a tough blow, as he’s the top rookie in the NBA in terms of steals per game (1.4).

The Sixers are 3-4 this season without Embiid. During the game against the Brooklyn Nets on December 15 with the big man sidelined, Philly fell 109-81. They also suffered a tough 115-97 loss to the Indiana Pacers on New Year’s Eve.

Embiid Said His Team’s Losing Streak Has Taken a Toll on Him

On January 4, Embiid opened up about the team’s recent string of losses, as NBC Sports revealed.

“Losing four in a row sucks, and it doesn’t feel like we’re getting better. It is frustrating…. I care about winning. It’s taking a toll on me. All I care about is winning. It sucks. Gotta find a way. We gotta keep fighting.”

Teammate Tobias Harris shared a similar sentiment. The 27-year-old told reporters after the team’s four-game losing streak earlier this, “We gotta win, pretty much. It’s an easy answer, but it’s the truth. We’ve just gotta figure out a way to come in and grind out a win, get our spirits up, get our vibe back and roll from there. I think winning solves everything, and we’ve gotta figure out a way to put a whole game together and be really sharp in our next game.”

