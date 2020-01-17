LeBron James’ Lakers Jersey Tops Fellow NBA Stars in 2019 Sales

The King reigns supreme. For another year in a row, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sits atop the NBA’s highest-selling jersey list.

It’s quite the accomplishment for the veteran, who is showing no signs of slowing down in his 17th year on the court. Per league officials, the finding are based on NBAStore.com sales from October to December 2019.

At 33-8, the Lakers are in a comfortable first place in the Western Conference standings, four games in front of the second-place Denver Nuggets. Of course, James has plenty to do with that impressive stat. The 35-year-old is averaging 25.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 10.9 assists on the season, not bad for what many refer to as the #WashedKing.

Considering how diverse the league is this year, the top 15 is not all that surprising. Check out the full roster below:

1. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

3. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

4. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

5. James Harden, Houston Rockets

6. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

7. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

8. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

9. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

10. Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

11. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

12. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

13. Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

14. Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

15. Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Curry Dethroned From Second Place

For the first time since 2014, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry did not crack the top-2. Having played all but four games this season nursing a thumb injury, reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo dethroned the three-time NBA champion.

Despite their rivalries on the court, looks like there’s no love lost between the two power players. In fact, rumors have begun swirling about the Greek Freak maybe taking his talents to the west coast next season.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨

Steph Curry has informed @ChrisBHaynes WHAT he was telling Giannis. It was about teaming up, just not in the NBA … in PUBG. pic.twitter.com/LwEqvLFJnB — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 9, 2020

Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Giannis had this to say about his brief conversation with Curry when the Warriors hosted the Milwaukee Bucks at Chase Center on January 8. For reference,

“Yeah, yeah, but it wasn’t (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds), it was, uh, it was (NBA) 2k,” Giannis said chuckling before adding, “Nah, I’m joking.”

Even a certain analysts agreed. ESPN host Stephen A Smith said Friday that he’d like to see this possibility become a reality.

.@stephenasmith wants to see Giannis team up with the Splash Brothers in the Bay 🍿 pic.twitter.com/FS98cT6yM8 — ESPN (@espn) January 17, 2020

Whether Giannis remains in the Eastern Conference or ultimately decides he wants to play alongside some NBA champions, the 25-year-old is in full control of his fate.