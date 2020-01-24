Michael Bisping Allegedly Wanted to Fight Brendan Schaub

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan “Big Brown” Schaub has been retired from fighting for several years. He left the professional MMA life to pursue a career in entertainment, which includes podcasting and comedy.

And, on his YouTube show Food Truck Diaries, Schaub revealed to his guest, recently retired UFC and Bellator fight Chael Sonnen, that he had some conflict with a well-known fighter while he was in the UFC.

Allegedly, Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael “The Count” Bisping had an issue with Big Brown. According to Schaub, Bisping’s problem with him was around 2010-2011, two years into Schaub’s fighting career.

Allegedly, Michael Bisping Wanted to Fight Brendan Schaub at a UFC Signing

During the Food Truck Diaries episode, Schaub and Sonnen get into a conversation about The Count.

“I don’t know how it got started,” Big Brown says to Sonnen, “I was young, maybe two years in. We were supposed to do a signing together, and I get a call from Dana [White]. I answer the phone and go ‘what’s up, man?’ He goes, ‘what’s your deal with Bisping?'”

In his story, Schaub says to UFC president Dana White, “Excuse me?”

White says to Schaub, “Bisping tells me he doesn’t want to do the signing with you. Apparently, you guys have some kind of beef.”

Schaub replies to White, “No, there’s zero beef.”

White replies, “Yeah, because he said ‘if you go there, you guys are fighting.'”

Schaub, who doesn’t have an issue with Bisping, proceeds to tell Dana White that his mom is English, just like The Count. Dana White then says to Schaub that he doesn’t want there to be any problems at the signing.

So, once Schaub gets to the signing, he goes up to Bisping.

Big Brown asks The Count, “What’s going on, man?” At this part of the story, Schaub explains to Sonnen that Bisping looked like he was ready to fight, even if it meant doing it in front of the fans that came to the signing.

Schaub defuses the situation by telling The Count, “You’re English, my mom’s English, I like you, man.” Since that conversation at the signing, Schaub tells Sonnen that he and Bisping “have been cool.”

Sonnen asks Schaub for more information on the backstory between him and The Count. Schaub says that he doesn’t know how the issue started, but he theorizes that possibly “somebody told [Bisping] something,” and that he thought Schaub was talking trash.

Schaub reiterates to Sonnen that The Count was “ready to throw down in front of [the] fans.”

Bisping has yet to comment on Schaub’s story to confirm the validity of it.

Brendan Schaub Has Been Retired From MMA for Over Five Years

Brendan Schaub fought in the heavyweight division for his entire professional MMA career. After going 4-0 in smaller promotions, Schaub was invited to compete on the tenth season of The Ultimate Fighter. He made it to the finals, but he was knocked out by the season’s winner Roy Nelson.

Big Brown fought 11 times in the UFC, and he compiled a professional record of 10-5.

