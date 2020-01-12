NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: AFC & NFC Championship Games

The NFL playoff bracket is headed towards the final four teams after 32 squads started with Super Bowl aspirations. We are halfway through the Divisional Round, as the 49ers and Titans are headed to championship weekend.

San Francisco will play either the Seahawks or Packers with a Super Bowl appearance on the line. In the AFC, the winner of the Chiefs-Texans game will take on the Titans. All things are headed towards a highly-anticipated 2020 Super Bowl in Miami on February 2nd with a 6:30 p.m. Eastern kickoff.

Sunday’s Divisional Round Games Provide Fans With Great Quarterback Matchups

If you are a fan of quarterbacks, Sunday is the day for you with four of the top NFL signal-callers taking center stage. The Texans-Chiefs matchup features two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. The final game of the Divisional Round is likely to provide another epic showdown between Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.

Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins noted Kansas City has ultimate faith that Mahomes can get them out of any situation.

“We believe Pat can get us out of every situation,” Watkins noted, per ESPN. “I honestly think we can get a third-and-30 when it comes down to it. That’s how we operate. We have so many plays for every situation. It’s hard for the defense to have everything down. Then we have so many guys. It’s kind of a situation where people have to pick their poison.”

Rodgers admits the cliche of the playoffs being just another week does not quite ring true. Despite the stakes being raised, Rodgers noted the team is doing their best to operate the same as a typical game week.

“Obviously it’s a more important game, because it’s win or go home, but the mindset needs to stay the same,” Rodgers said, Packers.com. “I think that’s what can happen, is you just make it a little bit too big, you try to do a little bit too much more than you’ve been doing.”

NFC Playoff Bracket

Wilson and Rodgers have both already won a Super Bowl, but now the quarterbacks are trying to join the elite company of QBs who have multiple rings. Rodgers and the Packers have the advantage of a week of rest. Yet, the Seahawks have been one of the best teams in the NFL when playing on the road. All things are setting up for a memorable grand finale to the NFL Divisional Round.

AFC Playoff Bracket

Mahomes was seconds away from his first Super Bowl appearance last season but the Patriots were able to close out the back-and-forth contest. This year, the Chiefs have just as good of a chance to make it to the big game. Watson and the Texans are in uncharted territory, but the quarterback showed against the Bills that he has what it takes to make big plays in critical moments of the game.

NFL Playoff Schedule 2019-20

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV Sun., Jan. 12 AFC Divisional: 4 Texans vs. 2 Chiefs 3:05 CBS Sun., Jan. 12 NFC Divisional: 5 Seahawks vs. 2 Packers 6:40 Fox Sun., Jan. 19 AFC Championship 3:05 CBS Sun., Jan. 19 NFC Championship 6:40 Fox Sun., Feb. 2 Super Bowl LIV (Miami) 6:30 Fox

