Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Is Ready for Playoffs

It is hard to find a bigger Chiefs fans than Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews. She has become a staple at Chiefs games and posted about her excitement for the NFL playoffs recently on Instagram.

“Just cause I loved my outfit but more importantly I’m ready to be back at Arrowhead❤️💛,” Matthews posted as she discussed one of her gameday outfits.

Like Mahomes, Matthews has a successful career of her own as a personal trainer and started her own fitness company. Matthews provided a brief overview of her experience as well as her approach to fitness on her website.

I am a strong woman who is aspiring to make a positive impact on people’s health and wellness. I am a former college soccer player who went on to play professionally in Iceland. By the end of my first season, I truly began to fall in love with being in the gym more than being on the soccer field. Playing sports my whole life got me into fitness and playing in college taught me about strength training, wellness and maintaining peak fitness to perform at an elite level.

Matthews & Mahomes Are High School Sweethearts

Mahomes and Matthews are high school sweethearts who grew up together in Whitehouse, Texas. Even though the couple opted to attend different universities, they remained together throughout their college years. Mahomes played quarterback at Texas Tech, while Matthews pursued soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler. During the offseason, the couple celebrated their seventh anniversary, and Mahomes took to Instagram to give his girlfriend a shoutout.

“7 years strong with my best friend #UltimateBud #loveyou,” Mahomes noted while posting a few photos of the couple together.

The feeling appears to be mutual as Matthews shared love for Mahomes on his birthday back in September calling the Chiefs quarterback her “forever best friend.”

“Happy Birthday to my forever Bestfriend❤️,” Matthews said on Instagram. “Hope it’s fun being the young one😂😝 I will choose staying in, giving you all the cookies cakes and gifts AND ordering to-go food at home, for your birthday over anything else in the world! I love you most😘.”

The Couple Recently Purchased a Home in Kansas City

Patrick Mahomes Is Setting Down Roots in the Kansas City CommunityAs Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes settles into life in Kansas City, we get an inside look at his favorite kicks and new house. From B/R and @GoogleNest https://www.youtube.com/user/Nest Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/BleacherReport?sub_confirmation=1 Follow on IG: http://www.instagram.com/f/bleacherreport Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bleacherreport Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bleacherreport 2019-08-12T15:55:39.000Z

The couple is setting up roots in Kansas City as they recently purchased a home in the area. Mahomes spoke with Bleacher Report about why they decided to buy a house rather than rent.

“Setting down roots in Kansas City was huge for us,” Mahomes explained to Bleacher Report. “I think the people are what we love the most about Kansas City. They have such a passion for the community, the food, the football team and they treat us just like we’ve been here our whole entire life. We’re trying to be here for a long, long time. That was the biggest thing of getting the house is we plan on being here for 20 years-plus.”

Both Mahomes and Matthews appear intent on being in Kansas City for a long time. Chiefs fans are hoping that becomes a reality with how Mahomes has helped transform the franchise.