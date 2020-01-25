Patriots’ Devin McCourty Has Strong Opinions About Aaron Hernandez Documentary

Count one current member of the New England Patriots who is not a fan of the new Aaron Hernandez documentary on Netflix.

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty just finished his 10th year with the team, and his first year with the Pats was also Hernandez’s rookie year. McCourty played with Hernandez from 2010-2012, and he shared his thoughts on the docuseries this week.

McCourty and his brother, Jason, have a podcast called Double Coverage with the McCourty Twins, and when this week’s topic of conversation turned to the Netflix documentary series Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, McCourty had some strong opinions about what he saw.

Devin McCourty on Hernandez Documentary: ‘I Wasn’t a Fan’

One of McCourty’s primary qualms with the documentary series was the way it may have impacted Odin Lloyd’s family. Lloyd, the victim Hernandez was convicted of murdering, was 27 years old when he was shot to death.

“I wasn’t a fan,” McCourty began. “And I think the thing that was really disgusting about the whole thing wasn’t the documentary’s fault per se, but I was listening to the radio today, and because the documentary has come out and now everyone’s talking about ‘Hey, did you see it? What happened?’ the family of Odin Lloyd has received messages via social media, people sending letters, telling them they did a horrible thing and they brought Hernandez down,” McCourty said, before putting those people on blast.

“And I’m sitting here like, this family lost their son, their brother, their big cousin. A community lost a young man, and people had the audacity to reach out to this guy’s mom and really say stuff like that. Whether that’s your opinion or not – have whatever opinion you want once you watch the documentary, but why go the extra step and make sure your opinion’s heard by someone who’s already dealt with this loss? I’m sure at some point she’s moved on a little bit, and now she’s reliving the whole thing. Because it’s been on the news. It’s just been everywhere.”

McCourty also took umbrage with many of the people interviewed for the documentary.

McCourty on Documentary Sources: They ‘Didn’t Know Him’

McCourty then went on to question whether multiple people interviewed for the docuseries were legitimate sources at all, considering many did not play alongside Hernandez the way he did.

“The documentary’s called, like, ‘Getting Into the Mind of Aaron Hernandez.’ How?” McCourty asked, questioning the sources interviewed for the three-part series. “You interview (former Patriots offensive lineman Ryan) O’Callaghan, who didn’t know him. You interview Leigh Bodden, who kind of played with him but was on IR. Jermaine Wiggins didn’t play with him. (Chris Borland) from San Francisco, who retired early, linebacker, didn’t play with him. I don’t even think he was in the league until, like, two or three years after all of this happened. And then you had a bunch of people from high school — from the way-back past. So it was like, all right, we got the high school. We got some of the early life. We already got that, though. We already knew that. There was no bridge.”

McCourty concluded his thoughts by saying he felt the film had a bit of an agenda, which he did not appreciate.

“This, to me, was just like, ‘We want you to walk away and think that he was homosexual and he had CTE, and that’s why all of this happened.’ And to me, when I watch a documentary, I want to watch and then manifest and think of stuff on my own … I just felt like the documentary had like, ‘We want people to walk away with this.'”

