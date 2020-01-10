Patriots’ Josh McDaniels ‘Dream Job’ Revealed: Report

Josh McDaniels’ “dream job” apparently is available after all.

As the Cleveland Browns continue their search for a new head coach, they’ll interview the New England Patriots offensive coordinator on Friday. That’s good news for McDaniels, because according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it’s his dream job.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Browns hope to resolve their coaching situation by the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/NF8m4ulfmx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2020

McDaniels is Originally From Ohio

McDaniels is of course, from the state of Ohio. The Canton-area native thinks so highly of the Browns’ head coaching job that it is what he has “dreamed about since he was a kid.”

The longtime Patriots offensive coordinator previously had head coaching interviews set up with the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers earlier in the week. However, both the Giants and Panthers opted to hire head coaches before interviewing McDaniels. The Giants hired former Patriots wide receivers and special teams coach Joe Judge, while the Panthers hired former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule.

The Browns are obviously interested in other candidates other than McDaniels, with the Minnesota Vikings‘ Kevin Stefanski and the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Jim Schwartz emerging as possible suitors.

Cleveland has a reported deadline of Saturday to hire their new head coach. Which means that McDaniels will be the last one to make an impression on Browns brass with his interview lined up on Friday.

McDaniels Apparently Wanted Browns Job in 2019

McDaniels reportedly wanted the Browns head coaching job in 2019 before they settled on Freddie Kitchens as their head coach. However, McDaniels wants a realignment of team leadership if he does take the job, according to Steve Doerschuk of Canton’s The Repository.

If McDaniels and the Browns aren’t on the same page, the 43-year-old would just return as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator. However, that also means McDaniels would have to wait for another head coaching gig for at least another year.

Despite McDaniels’ interest in the Browns job in 2019, Cleveland didn’t interview him. Secondly, McDaniels hasn’t served as a head coach since the 2010 season with the Denver Broncos when he was fired before the end of the season. One would have to think he has an itch to be the head coach of an NFL team again.

There’s also the problem of Bill Belichick. That would be because it wouldn’t far-fetched to envision McDaniels leading the Patriots as the head coach of the franchise. After all, he has been a member of all six of their Super Bowl-winning teams. However, the problem is that no one knows when Belichick will exactly retire.

As Doerschuk explains:

“McDaniels figures to be very specific about organizational realignment, while remaining aware certain among his key ideas might be rebuffed. He would love for a union with Cleveland to work out well. If not, he would go back to the Patriots, who have been paying him more than any assistant coach in NFL history. Back in New England, he might be in line to succeed Belichick, but the Patriots’ czar continues to leave everyone, including confidants, in the dark as to when he might retire.”

Based upon these reports, McDaniels has two options — coach the Browns or return as offensive coordinator of the Patriots.

It would appear that if the Browns do indeed offer McDaniels the head coaching job, it’s hard to envision the offensive mastermind saying no to his “dream job.”