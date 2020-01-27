Kobe Bryant’s Sister Sharia Bryant Washington Always Had His Back

Kobe Bryant, 41, tragically died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, on January 26, as reported by TMZ. According to ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne, there were eight other people were traveling with the retired NBA star. Nobody on board survived.

While the cause of the crash is under investigation, it’s been confirmed that Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, was not on board. However, one of Kobe and wife Vanessa’s four daughters, Gianna, 13, was killed in the crash.

As the world mourns the untimely passing of Bryant, his daughter Gigi, and the seven other people on board on the helicopter, the former NBA star’s family is processing the loss of their son on brother. While Kobe, unfortunately, was not on speaking terms with his parents, Joe Bryant and Pam Bryant, since 2013, he remained close with his two older sisters, Sharia Bryant and Shaya Bryant.

Sharia Bryant Washington Supported Kobe During His Court Case Against Their Parents

Sharia Bryant Washington filed a May 11 declaration that states their mother, Pamela Bryant, has mentioned cashing in on Kobe’s success by selling his belongings, according to records inside Orange County’s Ronald Reagan Federal Courthouse. Washington said that she once stored memorabilia from her brother’s music career in her garage but returned the items to her brother “because my mother has access to my garage and I feared that she would try to sell that memorabilia.”

Though Washington said she has “never been privy” to discussions between Pam and her brother about the ownership of his memorabilia, she told U.S. District Court Judge Andrew J. Guilford, “I have frequently heard my mother talk about how the family can make money on items associated with Kobe.”

Sharia Lives In Las Vegas With Husband Jerrod Washington & Their Three Children

Washington lives a short plane ride away from Kobe Bryant and his family in the Los Angeles area with husband Jerrod Washington and their children, two girls and one boy.

According to Sharia’s LinkedIn profile, Washington works as the director of sales and partnerships at SUN50, a job she recently started in January. SUN50 is an apparel brand made with sun protection.

Prior to that, she worked as a personal trainer and facility leader at Las Vegas Fit Body Boot Camp. Her husband Jerrod, originally from Philadelphia, and a graduate of UVA, is the co-owner of Brandyay.

Kobe Bryant Had Cut Off Both Of His Sisters Financially

Kobe said of his sisters, whom he decided to cut off financially, “They’re very smart, college-educated [women]. I’m really proud of them. They were able to get their own jobs, get their own lives, take care of themselves. Now they have a better sense of self, of who they are as people, instead of being resentful because they were relying on me.”

Kobe wrote in “Letter to My Younger Self” for The Player’s Tribune in July 2016, “Purely giving material things to your siblings and friends may appear to be the right decision. You love them, and they were always there for you growing up, so it’s only right that they should share in your success and all that comes with it. So you buy them a car, a big house, pay all of their bills. You want them to live a beautiful, comfortable life, right?”

“But the day will come when you realize that as much as you believed you were doing the right thing, you were actually holding them back… Understand that you are about to be the leader of the family, and this involves making tough choices, even if your siblings and friends do not understand them at the time. Invest in their future, don’t just give.”

Sharia, a graduate of Temple University, first worked as a volleyball coach in the Las Vegas area for seven years, before becoming the director at Serve Receive Foundation, where she worked for five years.

Joe Bryant, Sharia, Shaya & Kobe’s Father, Is A Retired NBA Star

Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, 65, who stands at 6′ 9″, was drafted in the first round out of La Salle University by the Golden State Warriors. However, he officially started his NBA career playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, where he played for four seasons.

In 1979, he was traded to the San Diego Clippers, where he played for three years. Bryant closed out his career in the NBA playing for the Houston Rockets in 1983 and then played basketball in Europe for seven years. While all three of his children with wife Pamela started their childhood growing up in Italy, after retiring, the family moved to Philadelphia.

In 2005, Bryant was hired as the head coach for WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. He coached the team until 2007 when he was replaced by former Sparks coach Michael Cooper.

