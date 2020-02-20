Brian Urlacher’s Brother Casey, 8 Others, Charged With Illegal Offshore Gambling

Casey Urlacher, brother of Chicago Bears linebacker and Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher, faces criminal charges along with eight other individuals for their alleged involvement in an illegal offshore gambling operation, per the Chicago Sun-Times.

Story here: Casey Urlacher, brother of Bears Hall of Famer, charged with Chicago cop and 8 others in illegal offshore sports gambling business https://t.co/xNW8XCj9Ku — Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) February 20, 2020

Casey Urlacher is 40-years old, and currently serves as the mayor of Mettawa, a village in Lake County, Illinois.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, “The indictment revolves around the website unclemicksports.com and the activities of Vincent ‘Uncle Mick’ DelGiudice, 54, who allegedly ran an illegal operation that accepted wagers from as many as 1,000 gamblers on the outcome of professional and amateur sporting events.”

The 28-page indictment alleges that Casey was among others recruited by DelGiudice to serve as agents of sorts for the illegal gambling business.

Jon Seidel, Federal Courts Reporter for the Sun-Times, released several details via his Twitter account, including the allegation that Casey Urlacher passed gambling debts back-and-forth between DelGiudice and others.

"This is Casey's": Urlacher allegedly passes gambling debts in an envelope to Vasillios Prassas, who gave an envelope full of gambling debts from Urlacher to DelGiudice. pic.twitter.com/2urPefwVWO — Jon Seidel (@SeidelContent) February 20, 2020

The younger Urlacher also allegedly recruited new gamblers while both collecting and paying out cash.

Casey Urlacher has denied the allegations, telling the Sun-Times: “I don’t know nothing about it. I don’t know who you’re talking about.”

DelGiudice has been charged with one count of conspiracy to conduct an illegal gambling operation, one count of conducting an illegal gambling business, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and six counts of money laundering, according to the Sun-Times.

