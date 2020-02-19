Chicago Bears Sign Former Chiefs Tight End to 1-Year Deal: Report

After having one of the more dreadful tight end units in the NFL, the Chicago Bears are taking action to better the position.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears have signed veteran Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris to a 1-year deal. Harris spent four seasons with current Bears head coach Matt Nagy in Kansas City, so the Nagy-connection was likely a huge factor.

The #Bears have added a free agent before free agency begins, agreeing to terms on a 1-year deal with former #Browns TE Demetrius Harris, sources say. The athletic Harris spent time with coach Matt Nagy when both were in Kansas City, as Chicago begins to upgrade the TE position. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 19, 2020

Harris is a solid, reasonable pickup for Nagy and company. He has a minimal injury history (he has missed just two games in the past five seasons, and he will automatically be a better blocker at the position than anyone currently on the team’s roster.

Wonder (again) if TE Demetrius Harris – cut today by the Browns – could be on the Bears’ radar as a veteran, blocking tight end. He played for the Chiefs from 2014-18, with Nagy for his first four seasons there. Has missed only 2 games in the past 5 seasons. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) February 17, 2020

Harris was recently cut by the Cleveland Browns after spending one season there. Harris played in 15 games for the Browns this year, starting six. He finished the 2019 season with 15 catches for 149 yards and three scores, but he has widely been complimented for his blocking abilities, which is sorely needed in Chicago.

The Bears were the sixth-worst rushing team in the NFL in 2019, averaging just over 91 yards a game and 3.7 yards per rush. They should benefit immensely from Harris’ presence. He’s a 6-7 230 lb. tight end already familiar with Nagy’s offensive scheme who is just 28 years old.

