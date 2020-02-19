Chicago Bears Sign Former Chiefs Tight End to 1-Year Deal: Report

After having one of the more dreadful tight end units in the NFL, the Chicago Bears are taking action to better the position.
Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears have signed veteran Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris to a 1-year deal. Harris spent four seasons with current Bears head coach Matt Nagy in Kansas City, so the Nagy-connection was likely a huge factor.
Harris is a solid, reasonable pickup for Nagy and company. He has a minimal injury history (he has missed just two games in the past five seasons, and he will automatically be a better blocker at the position than anyone currently on the team’s roster.
Harris was recently cut by the Cleveland Browns after spending one season there. Harris played in 15 games for the Browns this year, starting six. He finished the 2019 season with 15 catches for 149 yards and three scores, but he has widely been complimented for his blocking abilities, which is sorely needed in Chicago.
The Bears were the sixth-worst rushing team in the NFL in 2019, averaging just over 91 yards a game and 3.7 yards per rush. They should benefit immensely from Harris’ presence. He’s a 6-7 230 lb. tight end already familiar with Nagy’s offensive scheme who is just 28 years old.
