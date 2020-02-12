Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Reveals Whether He’s Worth $40 Million Per Year

Dak Prescott supposedly seeks $40 million annually on his next contract. But — and here’s the rub — does the Dallas Cowboys quarterback think he deserves the record-setting windfall?

“You tell me,” Prescott responded when asked by Yahoo Sports’ Kimberley Martin. “You’re the prognosticator.”

Martin mentioned that she’s not responsible for cutting that check. To which Prescott replied that he isn’t, either.

“If it’s my call to write it, yeah, no telling,” he said. “I mean, let’s be honest, right? So like I said before, I mean, I trust my agent. I trust the Cowboys. Something will get done. We’re not going to sit here and put a number on it. Something will happen.”

Martin may be the prognosticator, but Prescott is the player. And he’s the one making the financial demands, pushing to become the richest QB in the sport’s history.

The contractual saga between Prescott and Dallas has been raging for months, absent of fruitful discussions. It was recently reported that Prescott rejected an offer last September which would have paid him $33 million per season, as he allegedly aims to eclipse Seattle signal-caller Russell Wilson, who’s taking home $35 million annually on his four-year, $140 million deal, inked in April 2019.

Martin asked Dak when he expects to put pen to paper.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m wondering the same thing,” he answered. “Y’all know just as much as me. Love when that day comes. But I have confidence in my agency, my agents, my team. I’ve got confidence in the Cowboys. Something will get done.”

Using what little leverage he has, Prescott — fresh off a career season in which he set new personal bests with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdowns — wouldn’t commit to showing his face at Cowboys headquarters, nor even training in North Texas, without a new pact in place.

He’s scheduled to hit the unrestricted free-agent market on March 18. The Cowboys, however, are fully prepared to assign the franchise tag to the two-time Pro Bowler if an agreement cannot be reached.

Cowboys Reportedly Working to ‘Buck History’ with Prescott

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday the team is attempting to “buck history” by getting Prescott under contract by March 10, the soft deadline to apply the tag.

This is much easier said than done, as Rapoport explains, and this remains the Cowboys’ contingency in the event that talks continue to stall over the ensuing month.

“They’re going to make a push to try to close out a Dak Prescott deal before the franchise tag window closes,” Rapoport said. “In other words, before they have to tag Dak Prescott, which they are going to, they’re going to try to strike a deal. Historically, this has been incredibly difficult to do, because it’s not a real deadline. There’s no consequences, for instance, for missing the deadline. So, these kinds of deals, reaching a long-term agreement before someone gets tagged, has been extremely difficult. It remains to be seen whether this is something that Dak Prescott and his agent, Todd France, are willing to do. But this is what the Cowboys are going to try to do to lock up their quarterback long term.”

As he again conveyed to Martin, Prescott has expressed disappointment over the lack of negotiational progress and contempt toward the tag, which would pay him roughly $27 million for 2020.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones has twice used the word “urgent” to signify the importance of inking Prescott and, by association, avoiding a potential holdout.

“We want to get this done,” Jones recently told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Things are fixing to heat up. We want to put every foot forward and try to grind this out and get a deal done.”

