Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis Sounds off on Playing Center vs. Forward

Dallas Mavericks offense has been struggling all season to jell with All-Star Luka Doncic and former All-Star Kristaps Porzingis both in the line-up together. Back in December of 2019 during a TNT broadcast game between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs on December 26, 2019.

Chris Webber zeroed in on how Mavericks’ forward Kristaps Porzingis needs to establish a position in the post and demand the ball when Luka Doncic is not and even when he is in the game. During half-time of the game Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith echoed Webber’s statement. Also, taking it a step further and suggesting that Porzingis should be averaging 25 points and 12 rebounds a game.

After the game against the Spurs, Mavericks head coach Rick Carlise was asked by The Athletics’ Tim Cato to weigh-in on the criticism of Porizingis play in their system and why he is not in the post more.

“The post-up just isn’t a good play anymore. It’s a low-value situation. Our numbers are very substantial that when [Porzingis] spaces the floor beyond the three-point line, we’re a historically good offensive team,” said Carlisle.

He would continue his defense of Porzingis.

“Let’s get off that stuff that KP needs to go in the post. He doesn’t. Look, he’s used to doing it because they ran the triangle for two or three years when he was there. Who is running the triangle now? Has anyone been seen running the triangle offense? The triple post? If you do, raise your hand, because I want to see who you are. Because I haven’t seen it. Because that offense is extinct.”

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

Kristaps Porzingis Prefers to Play Center More Than Forward

The Dallas Mavericks have been on a roll as of late, and part of it can be attributed to the strong play from Kristaps Porzingis. The former All-Star recently admitted that he likes to play the center position more than the power forward position.

“When I’m at the (power forward position), I only have the option to pop, and when I’m at the (center position), I can pick-and-pop and roll,” Porzingis shared with Mavs.com’s Dwain Price. “So, I can mix it up and just be more involved.”

This is not the first time this season the fourth-year pro has mentioned his desire to play more at the five than the four, but he also stated he wants to do wants best for the team.

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle did acknowledge Porzingis’ recent stellar play after Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, which resulted in a 109-103 victory for the Mavericks.

“He was doing everything,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “His activity was great, he cut and finished at the rim, he knocked in three threes.

“A lot of it came off the two-man action with Luka (Doncic). KP is really playing beautifully.”

Dallas is currently 36-23 and seventh in the Western Conference and a game behind the Utah Jazz for sixth place. Heading into Friday’s match up with the Miami Heat for the second and final time of the regular season.

READ NEXT: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant is ‘Dangerous,’ Says Mavs Kristaps Porzingis