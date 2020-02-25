Source: Tom Thibodeau Wants to Redeem Himself With New York Knicks

On Sunday, February 23, 2020, Sports Illustrated’s Jonathan Macri reported Tom Thibodeau is 90 percent to be the next head coach of the New York Knicks. The position is currently occupied by interim head coach Mike Miller, who took over after the Knicks fired David Fizdale on December 6, 2019, after starting the season with a 4-18 record. Per Macri, Miller could stay on with the team in some capacity.

Thibodeau last coached in the league in 2019 at the helm for the Timberwolves and was fired after a 22 point win [106-88] against the Los Angeles Lakers without their superstar, LeBron James. The Athletic’s Shams Charania was the first to report the news.

“We would like to thank Tom for his efforts and wish him the best,” Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor said in a statement via SB Nation’s . “These decisions are never easy to make, but we felt [it was] necessary to move our organization forward.”

Thibodeau was replaced by Ryan Saunders, who is the son of the late Flip Saunders on an interim basis. The younger Saunders would later be named the head coach of the Timberwolves on May 20, 2019, according to NBA.com.

League Source Says Thibodeau Will Be Knicks, Next Coach

I recently spoke to someone in the know about the possibility of Tom Thibodeau taking the Knicks’ coaching job if offered, and the Individual flat out told me “that he will be the next coach of the New York Knicks. He wants to take on the challenge of turning that historic franchise around.”

“Things didn’t go as planned in Minnesota with the Timberwolves, and he wants another opportunity to redeem himself.”

Leon Rose Taking President of Basketball Operations With Delayed Due to Dwyane Wade’s Party

Last week, the New York Post’s Marc Berman that one of the reasons why Rose has not been introduced as the New York Knicks next President of Basketball Operations yet is due to his participation in Dwyane Wade’s three-day retirement party. It will be one of the last acts for Rose, an NBA agent. He was instrumental in helping to bring the Miami Heat ‘Big Three’ together in the summer of 2010. LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade were all free-agents at the time and Rose’s Agency ‘Creative Artists Agency’ has represented all three individuals in the past.

Rose’s ability to orchestrate the move to bring those superstars together on Miami is what Knicks James owner James Dolan will be looking for Rose to duplicate in New York.

Per Macri, several sources shared with him that Rose could be officially announced as the Knicks new President of Basketball of Operations at a press conference as early as this week or next week. Rose will be taking over for Steve Mills, who was fired earlier this month.

“Steve and I have come to the decision that it would be best for him to leave his role as president of the New York Knicks,” Dolan said in a statement. “We thank Steve for his many years of service to our organization and look forward to continuing our relationship with him as part of our board.”

