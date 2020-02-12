Two Ohio State Football Players Arrested Following Rape, Kidnapping Charges

Two football players from the prestigious Ohio State Buckeyes program have been arrested following rape and kidnapping allegations.

21-year old defensive backs Jahsen Wint and Amir Riep were arrested on Wednesday, and are currently being held in the Franklin County Municipal Jail without bond as they are facing two felony counts of kidnapping and rape.

Ohio State spokesman Ben Johnson stated in a comment to The Associated Press that the school is indeed “aware” of the arrest and that “They (Wint and Riep) have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available.”

Their next court appearance is set for Thursday, February 13, 2020.

OSU’s Jahsen Wint and Amir Riep Accused of Rape, Kidnapping

Columbus police allege that the two Ohio State football players forced the woman into falsely admitting on video that she consented to engaging in sexual intercourse with both Wint and Riep. This, reportedly occurred after already being assaulted by the two men, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Police state that the alleged victim returned to the players’ joint apartment in Columbus with Riep under her own will. From there, she and the Ohio State cornerback began to engage in consensual sex.

Per police reports, the alleged victim then moved away from Riep, informing him that she no longer wished to continue. Shortly after, Wint reportedly entered the room asking if he could join. Allegedly, Wint would then grab the woman by her neck, hold her down and proceed to rape her. Riep allegedly grabbed the woman and forcefully held the victim down with his body while Wint forced oral sex on the victim. This, according to an affidavit.

After the alleged assault ended, police state that Riep then recorded the woman on camera, the assault victim asked Riep if he wanted her face on the video. Police say “he told her no, just say it was consensual.” He reportedly can also be heard laughing during the recording.

Riep and Wint are each entering their final season of collegiate eligibility were they to be eventually reinstated by the team.

