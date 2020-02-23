Paul Felder Announces Potential Retirement in Emotional Post-Fight Interview [WATCH]

Two top UFC lightweights entered the Octagon in Auckland, New Zealand on February 22, and one man may have fought his last fight.

The #6 ranked Paul “The Irish Dragon” Felder took on the #7 Dan “The Hangman” Hooker in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Hooker. And Hooker got his hand raised via a razor close split decision.

After the result was read, Felder started taking off his glove. UFC commentator Dan Hardy interviewed The Irish Dragon and Felder anmounced his potential retirement.

Here is the interview:

"If this is your last dance, thank you so much…" 🖤 #UFCAuckland pic.twitter.com/eb2WJhb3Km — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2020

