Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Addresses Derek Carr Rumors, Praises Tom Brady

The NFL’s offseason has barely been underway and the Las Vegas Raiders have already been bombarded with copious quarterback rumors. Whether or not it’s just speculation that’s gotten out of control or people in the organization are actually leaking things they’ve heard from Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock remains to be seen. Regardless, there’s a lot of smoke and it won’t take too long to find out if there’s fire.

Even since Gruden took over the Raiders, quarterback Derek Carr’s status has come into question. He barely survived last season and thanks to another average output in 2019, Carr could be in serious trouble. While there have reports linking the Raiders to the likes of Jameis Winston, it’s seeming most likely that if the team moves on from Carr, it’s going to be for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Josh Jacobs Sounds off on Rumors

Tom Brady to the Raiders rumors hit an all-time high on Sunday as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team was set to “pursue” the quarterback if he doesn’t sign with the Patriots. It’s the most damning report against Derek Carr yet as Schefter is probably the most well-connected reporter in the business. Whether or not Brady is wearing silver and black in 2020, Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs is going to accept whoever is under center.

“I think that Derek is an amazing quarterback,” Jacobs said to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “I think that he’s actually one of the smartest guys I’ve ever met. I mean, whatever they decide to do, we’ll be in good hands. You can’t ever really compare another quarterback to Tom Brady. But, I think that whatever they decide to do we’ll be in good hands.”

Those comments are actually somewhat surprising as it almost sounds like an endorsement for Brady by Jacobs. Other players like Richie Incognito have refused to toy with the idea of Carr getting let go, but Jacobs sounds like he’d be okay with Brady coming in. It shouldn’t be seen as a slight towards Carr, it just seems like the running back wouldn’t mind having a chance to play with the living legend.

Will Raiders Draft a QB If They Sign Brady?

As appealing as tanking for Trevor Lawerence or Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft sounds, the Raiders aren’t nearly bad enough to make that happen. If they sign Brady, it seems very likely the team takes a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Jordan Love out of Utah State seems like a target as he’s already stated he’d “love” to play for the Raiders and said he spoke to the team at the Senior Bowl.

Love is the kind of prospect that needs to sit for a while before he’s ready to take over a franchise and there’s probably nobody better for him to learn under than an aging Tom Brady. The Raiders could also take a look at Justin Herbert out of Oregon, but there’s a big chance he doesn’t get past the Los Angeles Chargers at number six thanks to his impressive Senior Bowl. Start getting used to the name Jordan Love because he’s probably going to be linked to the Raiders quite a bit leading up to the draft.

