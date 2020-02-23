Tyson Fury Licks Blood off of Deontay Wilder During Their Match [WATCH]

One of the most anticipated boxing rematches in modern history finally took place on February 22. Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury took on Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder in an epic rematch, but after the dust settled, the Gypsy King was the man with his hand raised.

He only needed seven rounds to defeat The Bronze Bomber, dominating from pillar to post. Fury knocked Wilder down multiple times in their bout, including a devstating body-shot knock down in the fifth round. The referee stopped the fight in the seventh round after Wilder’s corner threw in the towel.

During their match, the Gypsy King showed off his eccentric personality when he seemingly licked Wilder while they were clinched.

Here is a video of the encounter:

