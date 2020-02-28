UFC 248: Menacing Monster Yoel Romero’s Last Chance at Gold

Yoel Romero is one of the most menacing, explosive and highly decorated athletes to ever have stepped foot inside the Octagon. But to go along with the overwhelming pressure of trying to become the first fighter ever to defeat superstar striking savant Israel Adesanya in a cage fight, the 42-year-old enters UFC 248 carrying the added weight of all that near-miss historical baggage in his past.

Add to it that Romero is probably hearing in his head the ticking timebomb that comes with being an old person in a young person’s sport, and the UFC’s “Soldier of God” is likely to feel his back is against the wall.

Romero enters UFC 248 the underdog, but don’t count the powerhouse phenom out. Despite his advanced age, Romero absolutely has the power, pedigree, and perhaps even the perfect timing bestowed upon him to dethrone Adesanya for the UFC middleweight championship.

But to do that, Romero will also need to vanquish the personal demon that is his past failures.

Because despite being one of the most phenomenal athletes of a generation, Romero enters his upcoming title fight against Adesanya without the fighting credentials most pundits would have believed he was on his way to achieving when he first entered the sporting world.

Romero’s Freestyle Wrestling Career Lacked Olympic Gold

Wrestling is arguably the single most important component of an MMA fighter’s repertoire, so it’s no surprise that the sport is filled to the brim with athletes who reached tremendous heights in the amateur ranks.

But even among that group of high achievers, Romero stands out. He won the world championship at the 1999 FILA tournament and countless other medals during his years as an elite freestyle wrestling amateur prodigy.

Still, Romero came up short during both his Olympic experiences. He was mauled by Russia’s Adam Saitiev in the gold medal match at the Syndey Olympics in 2000 and missed the podium entirely four years later in Athens.

But the stunning loss to Saitiev was particularly disappointing. Romero had trounced the field up until that final day of action, and Saitiev standing next to the huge giant looked more like a spectator than an actual opponent for the statuesque Romero.

Claiming the silver is not a slouch move, but the unlikely loss to Saitiev in 2000 seemed to play out in different forms over the years after on repeat. For example, Romero lost during his next Olympic outing to eventual gold medalist Cael Sanderson. Again, that looks reasonable on the surface, but Romero had already defeated Sanderson twice up to that point and had never lost to the American until it mattered most.

In the end, Romero’s amateur wrestling career revealed a superbly talented athlete who just couldn’t seem to win the sport’s biggest prizes.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

UFC Gold Proved Just As Elusive for Romero

Romero started 8-0 in the UFC and appeared to be on his way to capturing UFC gold.

After four years with the company, Romero finally got his first crack for the interim middleweight title against Robert Whittaker at UFC 213 in July 2017. That win appeared inevitable through the first two rounds, but Whitaker rallied over the final three to win the decision.

After Whittaker became undisputed champion, his next scheduled title defense was to be against Luke Rockhold at UFC 221. But Whitaker suffered an injury, so Romero landed the gig based on him almost having beaten the champ and was set to face Rockhold on short notice for an interim belt.

Indeed, Romero stopped Rockhold in the third round, but there was one problem. The fighter had come in 2.7 pounds overweight the day prior so he was ineligible to win the title on fight night.

Still, Romero’s performance landed him the rematch against Whitaker at UFC 225 in June 2018. This time, both of his previous failings sort of happened at the same time.

Not only did Whitaker not make weight for the fight, but the middleweight also suffered a heartbreaking split-decision loss in a back-and-forth scrap with the champ.

Old Middleweight Monster Almost Beat New One at UFC 241

Despite the recent rash of UFC title opportunities that have been given to fighters coming off losses, which is exactly what is happening with Adesanya vs. Romero at UFC 248, the truth of the matter is that the UFC does an excellent job of putting its fighters in positions to earn their ways to title shots.

That’s exactly why UFC president Dana White and his stalwart team of matchmakers put guys like Romero in tough fights against undefeated middleweight terrors like Paulo Costa. That strategy helps fighters like Romero, who came close to winning titles but didn’t, the chance to get back into the title mix. It also tests the up-and-comers like Costa to the max.

Most importantly to the UFC, though, it gives its fans the type of fights they want to see.

So Romero had another opportunity to prove he belonged at the top of the sport at UFC 241 in August 2019. Here was the Cuban facing what essentially boiled down to be a younger version of himself. Costa, 28, from Brazil, had finished all four of his UFC opponents up to that point and was similarly gifted with fast-twitch muscle fibers, incredible power and the bold look of a superhero.

But Costa defeated Romero, though it was a close fight that tested the mettle of both. Moreover, Romero was the first UFC fighter the Brazilian had looked human against as well as the first one he couldn’t finish.

Again, the fight was painstakingly close. Some in the crowd booed the decision, but the judges awarded the younger and undefeated Brazilian the victory.

Did Fate Interven to Land Romero One More Chance?

But here’s where fate may have intervened, and maybe for good reason. After all, some in the sport aren’t so sure they’ve ever really seen Romero lose a fight in the UFC. All his losses, both times to Whitaker and later to Costa, were back-and-forth battles that could have been scored either way.

Heck, Romero doesn’t even feel as if he’s been beaten yet.

“But when you ask them, inside their soul, ‘Did Yoel Romero lose?’ Romero told Ariel Helwani. “Yoel Romero did not lose. Yoel Romero is still the winner. Now, you see what happened. The people want to see the really best people fight. Who is the best middleweight right now?”

It’s a fair question.

Costa suffered a biceps injury. He had to have surgery on it and is expected to be back in action sometime later this year.

So the door again swung open wide for Romero, the phenom, the wrestling god with mighty power in all his limbs and some of the most fluid and explosive moves in the sport, to win the title.

Will he do it? History suggests he won’t.

History Isn’t Always Right

Sometimes things just don’t work out. For whatever reason, no matter how talented and skilled a fighter is, fate, luck, or whatever you choose to call such things in life, just seems to keep a fighter down.

But sometimes it seems as if a story is being told, and that story can only be seen in hindsight. The story is about someone who kept trying and failing over and over and over again until it looked like all his chances were gone.

Cue the sad music as the credits roll on for an almost great career.

Suddenly, though, one more chance appears.

And at long last, the fighter finally succeeds. Then the same story, one which previously appeared to be one about failure and disappointment, takes a shocking final turn. It becomes a story of hope, one about a man who never gave up despite constantly suffering setbacks all his life. It becomes an example of why the best fighters, in the Octagon and in life, never stop doing what they love no matter what else happens.

Cue the victor’s song.

Such very well could be the case with Romero’s apparent last chance at capturing UFC gold at UFC 248 against Israel Adesanya.

READ NEXT: Jorge Masvidal Reveals Condition for Putting ‘BMF’ Belt on the Line

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson