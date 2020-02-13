QB Alex Smith Takes Another Huge Step Towards Playing Again

It has been 15 months since Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith suffered one of the more gruesome leg injuries in NFL history. Smith fractured his right tibia and fibula against the Houston Texans in November of 2018. The injury was extremely grisly — his bone broke through the skin — and severe, as he revealed later that it took 17 surgeries on the leg in order to salvage it.

Smith revealed to ESPN earlier this month that he also suffered from sepsis after the injury, which is an extremely serious condition that can occur as the body fights infection. “I had a pretty serious infection … they had a lot of complications with it,” Smith told ESPN’s Jeremy Schapp, also noting he was “very much lucky to be alive” after the infection and 17 surgeries.

Smith said that he was unconscious most of the time during his battle with infection, but he recalled “waking up several weeks later faced with the decision of amputation or limb salvage at that point.” He chose to keep his leg with the eventual goal of playing in the NFL again. After much work and rehabilitation, it seems Smith is ready to take the next step in his recovery.

Alex Smith Recovery: QB is Going to Test Out Football Scenarios

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Smith is planning on testing his leg out by participating in football scenarios very soon. Barrows wrote of Smith’s resilience: “If a giant meteorite slammed into the earth, the only things remaining would be some blue-green algae, a few horseshoe crabs and Alex Smith.”

Smith’s status for 2020 remains unknown, but his grit and determination throughout his recovery process have been incredible.

Smith’s wife Elizabeth posted an emotional video on her Instagram page one year after the injury initially happened, chronicling Smith’s recovery, from learning how to walk again to throwing the football.

Smith also said in his interview with ESPN that playing again was his ultimate goal after his excruciating recovery. “There’s enough there that I can go out there and play … Knowing that, yeah, failure is a possibility … I need to prove that I can come back and play quarterback in the NFL, and if I can do that, that would be great and it’ll get figured out.”

