XFL Schedule 2020: When Does the New Football League Start?

The XFL is once again coming to a TV near you, and the launch of the new league means fans will not be without football once the Super Bowl ends. The XFL schedule starts on Saturday, February 8 which is the weekend after the NFL season concludes. The move was strategically scheduled to give fans who are craving more football another option when the NFL season ends.

There are a total of four games to kickoff the XFL season featuring eight teams. Here is a rundown of the eight teams kicking off the 2020 season: Dallas Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, St. Louis Battlehawks, Seattle Dragons and Tampa Bay Vipers.

The Average XFL Salary Is $55,000

An XFL contract does not come with the top-dollar paychecks NFL players are used to but players in the new league will have an average salary of $55,000, per NBC Sports. The XFL is as much about exposure as it is about making a living as NFL teams are sure to be scouting games looking for players to add to training camp rosters. Regardless of their XFL contract, players are free to sign with an NFL team at the end of the season in April.

XFL Rules: What Is the Difference Between This Football League & the NFL?

XFL games will resemble a traditional NFL matchup, but there are a few differences in the rules. These include changes to the NFL’s overtime rules, kickoffs, punts and two-point conversations.

The league is expecting a lot more returns in the kicking game thanks to a couple rule changes. The kicking team cannot move until the receiving team has touched the ball, per Sporting News. This should lead to some monster returns which is a shift away from the NFL where major runs after kicks have become scarce thanks to recent rule changes.

Both offenses will get the ball in overtime meaning a team cannot win the game on an opening field goal. There are no extra points after touchdowns in the XFL. Instead, teams can earn as many as three points with either a two-yard run (one point), five-yard run (two points) or a 10-yard run into the endzone (three points).

XFL commissioner Oliver Luck told USA Today that “98 percent” of rules are in line with the current NFL Game. Luck noted there was major thought put into the few changes with both the fans and players in mind.

“There are some innovations but we think they make some sense,” Luck noted to USA TODAY Sports. “And we think they’re grounded in a very sound rationale, whether it’s health and safety or allowing us to play more up-tempo. We think traditional football fans will say, ‘Hey, these are some pretty good ideas. I kind of like that.'”

Here is a look at the opening week schedule for the XFL as well as the full list of teams.

XFL Schedule 2020: Week 1 Games

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Sat., Feb. 8 Seattle vs. D.C. 2 p.m. ABC Sat., Feb. 8 Los Angeles vs. Houston 5 p.m. Fox Sun., Feb 9 Tampa Bay vs. New York 2 p.m. Fox Sun., Feb 9 St. Louis vs. Dallas 5 p.m. ESPN

XFL Teams List