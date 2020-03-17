Cowboys WR Randall Cobb Signs Big Free-Agent Deal with AFC Contender: Report

Talk about consolation prizes.

Late Monday night, as the NFL’s first day of the legal tampering period (read: free agency) came to a close, the Houston Texans signed now-former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Randall Cobb, according to media reports.

The contract hasn’t officially been announced by either club, though NFL Network analyst James James — who broke the news — claims it’s worth $27 million over three years, with $18.75 million guaranteed.

It’s an excellent payday for Cobb, who inked a one-year, $5 million prove-it deal with Dallas last March. He certainly proved there’s gas left in his proverbial tank, finishing third on the team with 828 yards and three touchdowns on 55 receptions (15.1 yards per catch). He seamlessly succeeded Cole Beasley as quarterback Dak Prescott’s slot safety blanket, and the two formed evident on-field chemistry.

In Houston, Cobb will step in as an immediate starter opposite Will Fuller and Kenny Stills. He should be considered the out-of-house replacement for All-World WR DeAndre Hopkins, whom the Texans shipped to the Cardinals in a mind-boggling, widely-panned trade for running back David Johnson.

Nonetheless, Cobb gets an (arguable) upgrade at quarterback going from Prescott, whom the Cowboys franchise-tagged Monday, to Deshaun Watson, fresh off his second straight Pro Bowl.

As for Big D, it’s a disheartening blow. New head coach Mike McCarthy, who coached Cobb in Green Bay, hoped to ensure a reunion by locking down the 30-year-old prior to the league’s signing period.

“I was very impressed with Randall last year,” McCarthy said at last month’s Scouting Combine. “He was banged up a couple of years prior to that, but I thought he had a heck of a season last year in Dallas. I was very impressed with his video.”

McCarthy, however, had one wish fulfilled following the Cowboys’ extraordinary commitment to top-priority free agent Amari Cooper: a five-year, $100 million pact ($60 million guaranteed), which makes him the NFL’s second-highest-paid wideout.