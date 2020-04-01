17 Best Game Room Games: The Must-Have List

Stuck at home and looking for fun activities to enjoy with your family and friends? Then you are where you need to be as we’ve compiled a list below of some of the best and most popular game room games for your home. We’ve covered all the bases, including pool tables, foosball, air hockey, darts, putt-putt challenges, basketball shooting games, arcade games, and much more. If you’re looking for fun, you’ll be sure to find a game to your liking below.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Stiga Advantage Pro Ping Pong Table is highlighted by its strong construction, extra large locking wheels, and tournament-level playing surface.
The playing surface features a 3/4-inch thick, high-density MDF table top encased in a 1 1/2-inch steel apron, which helps promote more consistent bounces and faster game action. The support system is made of 1 1/2-inch steel legs with adjustable 2-inch levelers and extra large 4-inch black caster wheels with locks for added stability. There is also a safety latch system underneath the table to keep securely in an upright position during play.
The QuickPlay design, which comes 95 percent assembled, will have you playing in minutes. The 72-inch tournament-grade net also attaches in seconds and has tension and height adjustments. The table has independent halves that allow to fold up for compact storage or to put into solo playback position.
Browse a wider selection of indoor ping pong tables, as well the our picks for the top outdoor ping pong tables if you prefer to play outside.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Highlighted by an elegant style, the Fat Cat Reno Pool Table features and Accuslate playing surface that is designed to prevent warping, extending the life of the cloth. Pool tables are certainly must-haves when it comes to game room games.
The table, which measures 7 1/2 feet in length, has maple wood veneer and a cherry finish. Other features include French-style drop pockets, hidden leveling pads within the legs, K66 rubber bumpers, and 6 inch rails.
The Reno also comes with 2 pieces of chalk, 1 resin triangle rack, 2 57-inch two-piece hardwood pool cues, 1 rail brush, and a set of 2-1/4 inch competition billiard balls — all the pool table accessories you need.
Want more options? Check out our recommendations for the best pool tables for your home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Arguably on the best bristle dartboards on the market today, the Winmau Blade 5 Dual Core features innovative technology and is designed to maximize scoring.
The newest model of Winmau’s impressive stable of boards features the Dual Core technology, a double layer constructed to cut down on bounce outs, increase scoring, and promote durability. The exterior has a lower compression which reduces resistance so you’ll score more points rather than watch your darts fall to the ground. The inner core has higher compression which absorbs energy which helps with longevity.
Now for the wiring, which the Blade 5 Dual Core features much less than its predecessor, the Blade 4. Overall there is 14 percent less wiring area, which opens up an extra 6mm squared of scoring space in the triples and 9mm for doubles. The wiring is also thinner on the radials (10 percent) and dynamic sectors (20 percent). The Blade 5 also features a 60 degree angle wiring (as opposed to 90 degrees for the Blade 4) and 20 percent stronger steel, which will help deflect your darts into the scoring areas. Yes, the Blade 5 Dual Core is designed to get you points.
Lastly, the bristle dart board features Rota-Lock triple-wheel lock and level system, which is easy to set up and hang, where it stays in place, hardly moving. You can also rotate it easily and quickly. And, of course, it is regulation size and is endorsed by the British Darts Organization (BDO).
Take a look at our picks for the top bristle dartboards for your home. And don’t forget the must-have darts accessories, including darts, flights, stems, cases, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to electronic dartboards, Arachnid is one of the best in the business and their Cricket Pro 800 is one of the highest rated boards around.
Measuring at regulation and tournament size 15 1/2 inches, the board has 40 total games with 179 variations. It has 7 Cricket games, 301 to 901, and other games like Round the Clock, Count Up, and Horse. It will also automatically keep your averages in 01 games.
It has up to 8 player game mode and bright LED lights for easy visibility, including 4 largo X/O displays for cricket. The board also features thin segment dividers and nylon tough segments, which will both help reduce bounce outs and noise. The Arachnid Cricket Pro 800 comes with game instructions, 6 soft tip darts, A/C adapter, and wall mounting hardware.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When talking about the best game room games, foosball is certain to come up in the conversation. And if you’re going to get a foosball table, you might as well go for one of the best — Tornado.
Tornado foosball tables have been used in the International Table Soccer Federation (ITSF) World Championships since 1986, so you know they’re 100 percent credible. And the Tornado Sport Foosball Table is one of their more popular models for players of all skill levels.
Some of the top features include the Mahogany Melamine finish with a 1-inch thick cabinet and strong square legs with levelers to ensure a balanced playing surface. The 1/8-inch hollow steel rods, which are controlled by ergonomic rubber handles, allow for smooth spins and maximum power. The playing surface is 3/4-inch melamine and features the Tornado logo.
The patented Tornado “players” themselves feature Tornado’s sharper corners and an increased cross section to promote better ball control, passing, and shot consistency.
Browse a wider selection of foosball tables for home to compare this to other models.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
“The Worldwide Leader in Sports,” ESPN, not only reports the news, but they also make full size air hockey tables. And this table, which measures 7 feet in length, is highlighted by bright LED lighting and arcade-style sound effects that helps add to the non-stop fun the actual game delivers.
Other features include a 3/4-inch high gloss playing surface with a 120V motor that will ensure fast and exciting play at all times. The LED electronic scoring system and sound effects give off an arcade vibe in the privacy of your own home. More highlights are the sturdy leg construction, protective corner caps, and cup holders on each side.
The table is also available in a few different sizes, including 5, 6, 7 (with premium steel legs), and 8 feet. Each comes with pucks and pushers. This pictured model comes with 4 apiece.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If the kids are going to playing, then the Best Choice Products Sport Air Hockey Table offers a ton of fun in a stylish design thanks to the detailed maple finish.
The table measures 40 inches long by 20 inches wide and 8.5 inches high (assembly required on the 4 legs). Included are 2 pucks (2.25 inch diameter) and 2 paddles.
As for the table features, it has a durable MDF wood frame and the aforementioned maple finish. The air-powered motor is 100 volt and UL-certified so you can be sure you’ll get an even flow of air which will promote smooth puck movement. This can be used either on a table top or on the floor.
Take a look at our recommendations for the best portable air hockey tables for kids for more options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of my personal favorites when it comes to game room games is bubble hockey, and the Carrom Super Stick Hockey Table will supply hours of fun and entertainment.
The table has an electronic scoreboard that keeps time of each period and it lights up and makes crowd noises when someone scores a goal. You can control the players and goalie with ergonomic handles.
The table measures 58 inches wide by 47 inches high by 45.25 inches deep. The dome itself is made of shatter-resistant plastic.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The OptiShot Golf In A Box takes the indoor simulation to another level with the Season Pass, which gives you access to over 40 new courses and the ability to play against golfers from all over the world.
Not only does it give you very accurate swing analysis on all your golf clubs, thanks to the 16 high-speed 48MHz infrared sensors, but you’ll get top-notch 3D graphics of some of the most famous golf courses in the world, including Cog Hill and Crooked Stick. You can play 6 game styles, change weather conditions, and get multiple camera views from the comfort of your own home. And you’ll get instant feedback on all aspects of your swing.
In the package is the simulator, a hitting mat (4 feet by 5 feet), and a large net (10 feet wide by 8 feet tall). Set it all up, plug an HDMI cable into your computer or TV (or projection screen), and you’re ready to play.
Browse a wider selection of home golf simulators for sale for other options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Unlike most indoor golf putting mats, the GoSports Putting Green Game will deliver hours of fun and competition, while helping you improve your aim and speed.
This game is designed for 2 to 4 players and includes 16 golf balls (4 of each color), a dry erase scorecard, and instructions.
The mat itself, which measures 10 feet by 2.5 feet and has a woven rug-like construction, has 6 scoring targets as well as water hazards and bunkers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Pop-A-Shot Dual Shot Basketball Game is guaranteed to keep everyone in the family entertained for hours on end. This game, speaking from experience, is addictive. Whether you’re playing against a family member, a friend, or yourself, you’ll always to beat your best score.
There are 16 total game variations with six audio option and features a large digital LED scoreboard to keep track of your tally. The frame is durably built thanks to the 1 1/2-inch powder coated steel tubes, while the nylon ramp is designed to last a long time.
The height can be adjusted to either 82, 88, or 94 inches high and it’s 45 inches wide and 88 inches long. The game comes with 7 small basketballs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A pinball machine is a great addition to your home game room, den, garage, or man cave. This “Star Wars Comic Book Premium Edition” inspired pinball machine from Stern takes its design from the classic movies, in particular, Episodes IV, V, and VI.
This game has hand-drawn art of many of the main characters of the Star Wars movie family, as well as an interactive molded Death Star that has 9 Green Super Laser Weapon LEDs.
Another cool aspect is that the game features the original John Williams score in high quality sound as you play.
Check out all the Pinball Machines from Stern for other models.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
An arcade classic, the Lancaster Skee Ball Machine will undoubtedly be one of the most popular game room games in your home.
Measuring a generous 108 inches in length, the game comes with 4 balls that you roll down the alley to score either 10, 20, 30, 40, or 50 points (if you land a ball in the bulls-eye). There is a built-in ball return and a bright and easy-to-see electronic LED scoreboard. The game is also durably constructed with a strong wood grain finish.
Other cool features include sound effects, push button controls, and blacklight lighting if you’re playing in darker rooms.
Take a look at more Skee Ball Games for more options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you grew up in the 1980s, you know exactly how much fun the arcade was. And with the Prime Arcades 412 Games in 1 Machine you’ll get all your favorite classics, including Pac Man, Space Invaders, Donkey Kong, Dig Dug, Galaga, and hundreds more.
The machine doesn’t take up much space as it measures 34 inches long by 25.5 inches wide by 29 inches high. It has an easy-to-see 19 inch LCD screen with a tempered glass table top. It comes with two swivel stools and the game can be set to coin operated or free to play.
The best part? It comes fully assembled in the box. All you need to do is plug and play.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You don’t have to be on a cruise or vacation to enjoy a game of shuffleboard. The Playcraft Woodbridge Shuffleboard Table is available in sizes of 9, 12, 14, or 16 feet.
The table is built to last and the playing surface is a 1 3/4-inch hardwood butcher-block slab that is finished with multiple coats of sprayed polyurethane to make it extra smooth. The reinforced double-panel arched legs have metal levelers for a balanced playing surface. There is also space for storage and an abacus-style scoring system.
You’ll also get the all needed accessories, included pucks, a brush, and wax.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A game for the over-21 crowd, the Football Beer Pong Table from The Pong Squad is highlighted by 22 pre-cut cup holders (11 on each side — 10 for the pong game itself and one to hold your personal cup).
This table has a football field theme, complete with yardmarkers and endzones. And you can even add your own stickers or decals of your favorite team to it.
The drilled holes prevent cups from sliding around and flipping over on the table top and the liquid spillage will be minimal. It also includes handy hole covers. Measuring 8 feet long, 2 feet wide, and 2.5 feet high, the table folds into a compact size (2 feet by 2 feet) and features a handle for easy transport at 20 pounds.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Be the star of poker night with the family or friends with the Trademark Poker Texas Hold ‘Em Table Top, which can accompany up to 8 players.
It measures 80 inches in length and is made of a 1/2 inch of wood wrapped in professional-style green felt. It can fold to store compactly at 20 by 36 inches. As a bonus, you’ll receive a carrying/storage case.
Browse a wider selection of Tradmark Poker Tables & Accessories for all your gaming needs.