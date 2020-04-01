17 Best Game Room Games: The Must-Have List

Arguably on the best bristle dartboards on the market today, the Winmau Blade 5 Dual Core features innovative technology and is designed to maximize scoring.

The newest model of Winmau’s impressive stable of boards features the Dual Core technology, a double layer constructed to cut down on bounce outs, increase scoring, and promote durability. The exterior has a lower compression which reduces resistance so you’ll score more points rather than watch your darts fall to the ground. The inner core has higher compression which absorbs energy which helps with longevity.

Now for the wiring, which the Blade 5 Dual Core features much less than its predecessor, the Blade 4. Overall there is 14 percent less wiring area, which opens up an extra 6mm squared of scoring space in the triples and 9mm for doubles. The wiring is also thinner on the radials (10 percent) and dynamic sectors (20 percent). The Blade 5 also features a 60 degree angle wiring (as opposed to 90 degrees for the Blade 4) and 20 percent stronger steel, which will help deflect your darts into the scoring areas. Yes, the Blade 5 Dual Core is designed to get you points.

Lastly, the bristle dart board features Rota-Lock triple-wheel lock and level system, which is easy to set up and hang, where it stays in place, hardly moving. You can also rotate it easily and quickly. And, of course, it is regulation size and is endorsed by the British Darts Organization (BDO).

